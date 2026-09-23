Trump defends Iran war in UN address, threatens further action

KEY POINTS

• U.S. President Donald Trump defended the military campaign against Iran in his UN General Assembly address.

• Trump said Iran had lost much of its military capacity and warned he could pursue further action if Tehran rejects a deal.

• The prolonged conflict has contributed to higher energy prices and growing political pressure in the United States.

MAIN STORY

U.S. President Donald Trump used his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to defend the war against Iran, declaring that Tehran no longer held the dominant position it once had in the Middle East.

“They were the bully of the Middle East, but they are the bully no more,” Trump said as the annual high level debate opened in New York.

Trump said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon had remained a consistent objective throughout his political career.

“I will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Iranian representatives in the assembly hall listened to the speech without visible reaction.

The United States and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28, after which Tehran responded with attacks across the region.

Trump described the military campaign as having severely weakened Iran’s armed forces and other strategic capabilities.

“As a result of Operation Epic Fury, all 159 ships of their navy are now lying at the bottom of the sea,” he said.

“Likewise, their air force is gone. Their radar is gone. Their anti-aircraft equipment is gone. Their missile and drone manufacturing capacity is almost gone. Their economy is gone.”

The president also raised the possibility of destroying the Islamic Republic if Tehran does not reach an agreement with Washington.

“I have a big decision to make,” Trump said, presenting a deal with Iran as one possible course of action.

He then asked whether he should instead “annihilate the Islamic Republic” and act quickly to prevent further attacks.

Despite the threat, Trump said he expected Tehran would eventually agree to a deal, possibly after the U.S. midterm elections.

The conflict has also created increasing political pressure for Trump at home, particularly as energy prices have risen.

The dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme has increasingly been accompanied by a struggle over the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil shipments.

Iran brought shipping through the strait to a virtual standstill through threats and attacks shortly after the war began, contributing to sharp increases in global oil and petrol prices.

The higher energy costs have added to pressure on Trump and his Republican Party ahead of the congressional midterm elections scheduled for early November.

Public opinion polling cited in the report indicates growing opposition to the war in the United States as the conflict approaches seven months, considerably longer than the few weeks Trump initially projected.

THE ISSUES

The conflict remains centred on Iran’s nuclear programme and the U.S. objective of preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump’s UN address combined that objective with a defence of the military campaign. The Strait of Hormuz has become a major part of the conflict because disruptions to shipping through the waterway affect international oil supplies and energy prices. Rising energy prices have created a domestic political challenge for the Trump administration, with the economic impact of the war becoming an issue ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. Trump’s comments leave open both negotiation and further military action. He said he expected Iran to eventually agree to a deal, while also warning of severe consequences if it does not.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“They were the bully of the Middle East, but they are the bully no more,” – Donald Trump, U.S. President

“I will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” – Donald Trump, U.S. President

“I have a big decision to make,” – Donald Trump, U.S. President

WHAT’S NEXT

Trump indicated that a deal with Iran remains one possible path, while suggesting that further military action could follow if Tehran does not reach an agreement.

The conflict is also expected to remain a domestic political issue in the United States as energy prices and public opposition to the war continue to attract attention ahead of the midterm elections.

BOTTOM LINE

Trump defended the Iran war before the UN while presenting a possible deal with Tehran alongside the threat of further military action. The prolonged conflict is also putting pressure on energy prices and adding to political concerns in the United States.