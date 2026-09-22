Super eagles welcome 20 players to camp ahead of 2027 AFCON qualifiers

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 22, 2026

Key Points

· Twenty players have arrived at the Super Eagles’ camp in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

· Head coach Éric Chelle and his backroom staff were among the early arrivals as camp opened on Monday

· Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali are expected to join the squad shortly

· The team will hold its first training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with the first 15 minutes open to media and the public

· Nigeria hosts Madagascar on Friday, September 25, before travelling to face Guinea-Bissau the following Tuesday

Main Story

Twenty players have arrived at the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s camp in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, as Nigeria begins preparations for its 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau. The Super Eagles opened camp on Monday at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene, with head coach Éric Chelle, his assistants and other members of the backroom staff among the early arrivals.

The players already in camp include Simon Moses, Akor Adams, Taiwo Awoniyi, Isaac James, Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Fredericks, Moses Usor, George Ilenikhena, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Ademola Lookman, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Tolu Arokodare, Bruno Onyemaechi, Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali were also expected to join the squad as the team continues its preparations for the qualifiers. The Super Eagles are scheduled to hold their first training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with the first 15 minutes open to members of the media and the public.

The Issues

The early assembly of a strong core squad reflects the seriousness with which Nigeria is approaching this qualifying campaign, particularly given the competitive stakes of AFCON qualification and the depth of talent the team is drawing from across Europe and other leagues. The presence of key figures like Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Taiwo Awoniyi in camp early signals a squad built around established performers, though the team will still need to integrate captain Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze and Stanley Nwabali once they arrive.

The choice to open the first 15 minutes of training to media and the public also reflects an effort to build public engagement and excitement around the campaign’s opening fixtures, particularly given that the matches will be played on home soil in Uyo before the team travels for the away leg against Guinea-Bissau.

What’s Being Said

The report does not include direct quotes from coach Éric Chelle or team officials regarding camp preparations, focusing instead on confirming the squad list and campaign schedule as preparations get underway.

What’s Next

The Super Eagles will host Madagascar’s Barea at 5pm on Friday, September 25, in their opening qualifying fixture, before travelling to Bissau to face Guinea-Bissau’s Djurtus the following Tuesday. Attention will now turn to how the squad settles into camp, how the remaining expected arrivals integrate with the group, and how the team performs across these two opening qualifiers as Nigeria begins its 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

Bottom Line

With a strong core squad already assembled in Ikot Ekpene and key players still to arrive, the Super Eagles are moving quickly to build cohesion ahead of a crucial opening qualifying double-header against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau that will set the tone for Nigeria’s 2027 AFCON campaign.