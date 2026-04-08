CBN to offer ₦700bn T-Bills as rate outlook splits analysts

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 8, 2026

Key Points

CBN schedules ₦700 billion Treasury bills auction across three tenors

Strong liquidity expected to drive high subscription levels

Analysts divided on direction of short-term interest rates

Main Story

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to auction ₦700 billion in Treasury bills on Wednesday, marking its first primary market sale this month amid diverging expectations on interest rate direction.

The offer includes ₦100 billion in 91-day bills, ₦100 billion in 182-day instruments, and ₦500 billion in 364-day papers, according to market participants familiar with the issuance plan.

Investor appetite is expected to remain strong, supported by elevated system liquidity and continued demand for fixed-income securities. At the previous auction, total subscriptions exceeded ₦3.06 trillion against an offer of ₦400 billion, prompting the CBN to allot ₦692 billion.

Stop rates at the last auction held steady at 15.95% for 91-day bills, while yields on 182-day and 364-day instruments declined to 16.42% and 16.43%, respectively.

However, analysts remain split on the rate outlook. Some expect marginal declines due to lower offer size, while others anticipate upward repricing, particularly on longer-tenor instruments.

What’s Being Said

“We expect a lower auction stop rate given the relatively moderate offer size and the issuer’s cost management strategy,” said analysts at AAG Capital Limited.

“The one-year paper may see upward repricing as investors demand higher yields in response to inflation and liquidity conditions,” a Broadstreet investment analyst noted.

What’s Next

Auction results expected to be released same day, providing rate direction signal

Investors will monitor liquidity levels in the interbank market post-auction

Next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting likely to influence yield trajectory

The Bottom Line:

The auction will serve as a near-term barometer for fixed-income market direction, with investor demand strong but rate expectations increasingly uncertain amid shifting liquidity and inflation dynamics.