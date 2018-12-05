Cardi B, Offset Split After One year of Marriage

American rapper, Cardi B, on Wednesday, announced that she is now separated from her husband, Offset.

Cardi B made the announcement in a video posted on her verified Instagram page. She said, “I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for how many now. And we’re really good friends and really good business partners.

“We’ve got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out for us for a long time. It’s nobody’s fault,” she continues. “I just guess we grew out of love. But we’re not together anymore.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and Offset collaborated on the January 2017 track “Lick,” off Cardi’s Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2. and reportedly started a romance soon after its release.

The pair secretly married in September 2017, and they welcomed their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July.

She ended with, “I’ll always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi says.

Offset commented on Cardi’s Insta post, confirming their separation. “Y’all won,” he wrote