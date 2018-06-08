BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Female Accounting Officer at Invent Alliance Limited

Invent Alliance Limited is a company specialized on creation of multi sector and multi discipline business platform with specialist partnerships for value co-creation in each of the different business segments through modern co-petition business principles.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Female Accounting Officer
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Maintain/ Manage Petty Cash book
- Interfacing with company secretary/legal adviser and other regulators
- Banking transactions-payments/deposits, withdrawal etc
- Office administration and management-ensure good ambience state of the office
- Insurance and safe-keeping of company assets
- Assist in Staff recruitment, selection, placement, discipline etc
- Maintenance of company assets and facilities
- Staff matters handling-ID cards, birthdays, leave approval, welfare, event planning, staff hand book etc
- Planning and coordinating administrative procedures and system and devising ways to streamline processes
- Ensure smooth and adequate flow of information within the company
- Manage schedules and deadlines
- Ensure other units adhere to policies and regulations
- Keep abreast with all organizational changes and business development
- Vendor management
- Inventory/accounts reconciliation etc
- Manage accounts receivables and payables
Requirements
- Proven working experience as an Account Officer (minimum of 1 year work experience) in a Business environment.
- Minimum of HND/B.Sc degree in Accounting, Economics or Finance. AAT preferred.
- Minimum of Upper Credit or Second Class Upper degree result (2.1) is required
- Only Lekki-Ajah qualified residents should apply
- Demonstrable experience in office administration together with the potential and attitude required to learn
- Solid knowledge of IT analytics tools
- Strong computer skills, numerically literate, comfortable working with numbers, making sense of metrics and processing figures with spreadsheets (MS Excel etc)
- Ability to manage personnel
- Excellent interpersonal, leadership, organizational and oral/verbal communication skills.
- The position is located in Ajah, Lagos. Only Lekki-Ajah qualified residents should apply
Application Closing Date
30th June, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their detailed CV’s and Application, Using the “Job Title” as the email subject to: admin@inventallianceco.com
Or
Come in person to the address below:
THE INVENT,
Km 29 Lekki-Epe Expressway,
Alasia Bus Stop,
Ajah,
Lagos State.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.