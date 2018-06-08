BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Female Accounting Officer at Invent Alliance Limited

Invent Alliance Limited is a company specialized on creation of multi sector and multi discipline business platform with specialist partnerships for value co-creation in each of the different business segments through modern co-petition business principles.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Female Accounting Officer

Location: Lagos



Job Description

Maintain/ Manage Petty Cash book

Interfacing with company secretary/legal adviser and other regulators

Banking transactions-payments/deposits, withdrawal etc

Office administration and management-ensure good ambience state of the office

Insurance and safe-keeping of company assets

Assist in Staff recruitment, selection, placement, discipline etc

Maintenance of company assets and facilities

Staff matters handling-ID cards, birthdays, leave approval, welfare, event planning, staff hand book etc

Planning and coordinating administrative procedures and system and devising ways to streamline processes

Ensure smooth and adequate flow of information within the company

Manage schedules and deadlines

Ensure other units adhere to policies and regulations

Keep abreast with all organizational changes and business development

Vendor management

Inventory/accounts reconciliation etc

Manage accounts receivables and payables

Requirements

Proven working experience as an Account Officer (minimum of 1 year work experience) in a Business environment.

Minimum of HND/B.Sc degree in Accounting, Economics or Finance. AAT preferred.

Minimum of Upper Credit or Second Class Upper degree result (2.1) is required

Only Lekki-Ajah qualified residents should apply

Demonstrable experience in office administration together with the potential and attitude required to learn

Solid knowledge of IT analytics tools

Strong computer skills, numerically literate, comfortable working with numbers, making sense of metrics and processing figures with spreadsheets (MS Excel etc)

Ability to manage personnel

Excellent interpersonal, leadership, organizational and oral/verbal communication skills.

Application Closing Date

30th June, 2018.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their detailed CV’s and Application, Using the “Job Title” as the email subject to: admin@inventallianceco.com

Or

Come in person to the address below:

THE INVENT,

Km 29 Lekki-Epe Expressway,

Alasia Bus Stop,

Ajah,

Lagos State.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.