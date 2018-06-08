BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate HR/Social Media Intern at Romanspage Global

Romanspage Global is one of Africa’s leading human resources firm with keen interest in partnering with organisations to rebuild their HR structure and give every employee a focus and direction. We provide a comprehensive range of human resource services across different sectors to organisations who seek expertise solutions to their need.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: HR/Social Media Intern

Location: Lekki, Lagos

Job Type: Full-time



Job Description

We are seeking to fill the role of an HR/Social media Intern.

The Intern is responsible for coordinating and executing the company’s social media strategy, working across key social media channels including Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Other HR & Admin activities will be assigned, interview and relationship management will also be assign base on strength.

Responsibilities

Assist with streamlining company social media accounts (e.g. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social media platforms), ensuring uniform content and tone of voice for landing pages, graphics, and other elements within the organization.

Increase the number of followers we have on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn by following and engaging with potential clients and candidates.

Posting Tweets on a daily basis (both job- and industry-related); and using tools like hootsuit to plan forward-looking Tweets over weekends and holidays (under supervision from Business Manager)

Posting updates, articles to the Company LinkedIn account (under supervision from a Business Manager)

Build Facebook ‘likes’ by approaching potential clients and candidates through other social media channels and email marketing campaigns.

Handle content creation and management tasks along with planning and executing special events or newly job post on Smartrecruiters.

Collecting quantitative and qualitative data from marketing campaigns

Performing market analysis and research on competition online

Perform research activities to find articles, stories and resources, relevant to client base

Update social media accounts with activities and events being led by the company

Assist in marketing and advertising promotional activities (e.g. social media, direct mail and web)

Monitor and respond to social media activities on a regular basis and build relationships with new and existing audiences.

Seek and analyze competitor marketing material and digital content

Design graphics, structure for all Social media handles

HR & Admin Duties:

Track progress, deadlines, and priorities of all projects/business deals

Prepare Word, Excel and PowerPoint documents assigned

Manage Pre-Employment Processes for any recruitment.

Coordinate candidate interviews, physicals, and testing when required.

Assist in end to end recruitment

Phone screen applicants

Data Entry and general administration

Provide administrative support to management when required

Any extra duties the HR Consultant requires

Qualifications

Fresh graduate – B.Sc

Writing skill

Good communication Skill

Good Presentation Skill

Proficient in Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel & PowerPoint.

Candidate residing around Lekki, Ajah, Jakande and environs should apply.

Salary

N30,000.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY