BREAKING NEWS: Muhammadu Buhari Dies In London Hospital



Former Nigerian Head of State, Muhammadu Buhari, has passed away. The tragic news was confirmed on Sunday afternoon by his former media aide, Mallam Garba Shehu, who issued a statement verifying the development.

According to Shehu, the former President died earlier on Sunday while receiving medical attention at a hospital in the United Kingdom.

As of now, no official information has been released regarding the cause of his death or the circumstances surrounding it. The nation awaits further details from both his family and relevant authorities.

Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s civilian president from 2015 to 2023, had a history of medical visits to the UK during his tenure, which often sparked national discourse about the state of presidential healthcare.

As Nigerians await updates, tributes have already begun pouring in from political allies, dignitaries, and ordinary citizens across the country.