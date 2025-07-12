Adeleke’s Alleged APC Defection Stirs Tension In Osun Politics

A wave of uncertainty is sweeping through political circles in Osun State following reports that Governor Ademola Adeleke may be on the verge of dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Close allies of the governor, including some appointees said that the defection plan was “nearly perfected,” sparking tension in both PDP and APC camps. However, Governor Adeleke has dismissed the claim as false, saying he remains committed to the PDP. “The governor has no plan to defect to the APC,” Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said in a statement issued Thursday. “I assure the good people of Osun that I remain part and parcel of the PDP family. I am not defecting to any party.”

The defection speculation began in June after Adeleke visited President Bola Tinubu at his Bourdillon residence in Lagos. He was accompanied by his brother, billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke, and his nephew, popular Afrobeat star David Adeleke, known as Davido. The meeting was made public via a post by Tinubu’s aide, sparking widespread debate online.Sources within Adeleke’s administration, including a commissioner and two special advisers, confirmed that the governor had informed close cabinet members and some state lawmakers of his intention to defect.

“Mr Governor will join the APC, but the official declaration will not be now,” one commissioner revealed anonymously. “The move is due to political threats, the withholding of local government funds by the Federal Government, and fears over his brother’s business interests.”An APC chieftain also confirmed that Adeleke had opened consultations with senior party figures but noted that his acceptance depends on President Tinubu’s influence on party stalwarts like Bisi Akande and former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Within the Osun APC, the governor’s potential entry has triggered protests and opposition. On Friday, a group led by Taofeek Afolabi staged a demonstration at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo. While welcoming Adeleke’s interest in the APC, they insisted he must not be handed the 2026 governorship ticket on a silver platter. “If he wants to re-contest, he should face other aspirants in a fair primary. We won’t accept an automatic ticket,” Afolabi said during the protest.

Fueling the speculation further, several of Adeleke’s aides have made cryptic social media posts. One of them, Oladele Bamiji, a PDP media director and Senior Special Assistant to the governor, posted “On Your Mandate!” on Facebook—Tinubu’s well-known political slogan. Another aide, Olalekan Badmus, wrote on X, “Governor Adeleke is currently consulting and evaluating all options on the table.” Party insiders also said that Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and some members of the President’s inner circle may be involved in brokering Adeleke’s crossover.

However, official APC and PDP spokespersons continue to dismiss the reports. Osun APC’s publicity secretary, Kola Olabisi, said, “It is still in the realm of speculation. The leadership of the APC in Osun is not aware of the governor’s defection plan.” Similarly, National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Basiru, said he had no knowledge of such plans. “All other things are hypothetical for now. I cannot be reacting based on social media frenzy,” he stated.

Despite the denials, anxiety persists within both parties. Some APC members fear Adeleke’s defection could disrupt the ambitions of their preferred candidate, Bola Oyebamiji. On the PDP side, concerns are growing that the party could suffer electoral losses without the support of the Adeleke dynasty, considered the party’s main financier in the state.

Former Oyetola aide, Jamiu Olawumi, posted on Facebook: “If, as a governor, you have delivered, is it not shameful trying to run away from your own party?” In response to growing backlash, some APC governorship hopefuls downplayed the possible impact of Adeleke joining their party. Dotun Babayemi, speaking through his media aide, said, “We are not worried. In fact, Adeleke joining us only strengthens our numbers ahead of 2026.”

Akin Ogunbiyi, another aspirant, shared a similar view. “I am not surprised that he wants to come to APC. Our party is a winning team, and people are joining from all corners,”.Meanwhile, two PDP senators from Osun—Adenigba Fadahunsi and Olubiyi Ajagunla—are also reportedly set to leave the party after a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu. A senior aide to Ajagunla said the lawmaker is dissatisfied with the current administration’s neglect of his Ila-Orangun constituency.

Within the PDP, opinion remains divided. Some members back Adeleke’s potential realignment as a tactical political move. Former PDP deputy publicity secretary, Diran Odeyemi, said, “Politics is dynamic. Realignment is part of the game and can help win elections.”But others, like Olawumi of the APC, insisted that mere party membership is not enough. “Joining a party is a right, but acceptance is a different matter. Let’s not give attention to mere rumours,” he warned.

As the 2026 Osun governorship election draws closer, the rumour mill continues to spin, leaving both parties scrambling to maintain control of a rapidly shifting political landscape.