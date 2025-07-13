APC Clinches All Chairmanship Seats In Lagos Local Government Polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious across all local government chairmanship contests held in Lagos State over the weekend, solidifying its political dominance in the state.

According to results officially released by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on Sunday, the APC secured all 57 chairmanship seats in addition to 375 out of the 376 councillorship positions contested across the state.

Elections were conducted in all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), with voter turnout described as moderate amidst reported complaints of irregularities in some voting units. Despite these concerns, LASIEC declared the exercise largely peaceful.

In a surprising development, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) managed to pull off a significant upset in Ward D of the Yaba LCDA. There, PDP candidate Babatunde Dosunmu defeated his APC rival in what observers have called a rare break in the ruling party’s electoral streak. Dosunmu, previously affiliated with the APC, switched allegiance to the PDP shortly before the election.

LASIEC officials announced that the swearing-in of the newly elected council executives is expected to take place before the end of June.

Below is the full list of newly elected chairpersons as released by LASIEC:

Bariga LGA – Busola Adedeji Bukola

– Hon. Olamilekan Olu Akindipe Alimosho LGA – Akinpelu Ibrahim Johnson

– Abdullahi Olowa Kosofe LGA – Barr. Moyosore Adedoyin Ogunlewe

– Babajide Hunpe Mushin LGA – Hon. Haruna Olatunbosun Aruwe

– Otunba Kehinde Almaroof-Oloyede Ojo LGA – Hon. Princess Muhibat Titilola Rufai

– Peter Kumayon Lagos Island LGA – Hon. Taiwo Oyekan

– Snr Comrade Lasisi Ayinde Akinsanya Ifako-Ijaiye LGA – Prince Usman Akanbi Hamzat

– Hon. Lateef Ashimi Amuwo-Odofin LGA – Prince Lanre Sanusi (PLS)

– Alhaji Emilagba Jubril Eti-Osa East LCDA – Hon. John Campos Ogundare

– Hon. Rauf Ibrahim Kayode Yemaren Apapa Iganmu LCDA – Hon. Wale Jimoh

– Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun Lekki LCDA – Hon. Rasaki Bamidele Kasali

– Prince Adedayo Abdullateef Ladega Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA – Hammed Aroyewun

– Sulaimon Yusuf Bamidele Agege LGA – Tunde Azeez

– Princess Samiat Abolanle Bada Ikeja LGA – Akeem Dauda

Further developments and reactions from political stakeholders are expected in the coming days.