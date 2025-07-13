APC Clinches All Chairmanship Seats In Lagos Local Government Polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious across all local government chairmanship contests held in Lagos State over the weekend, solidifying its political dominance in the state.
According to results officially released by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on Sunday, the APC secured all 57 chairmanship seats in addition to 375 out of the 376 councillorship positions contested across the state.
Elections were conducted in all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), with voter turnout described as moderate amidst reported complaints of irregularities in some voting units. Despite these concerns, LASIEC declared the exercise largely peaceful.
In a surprising development, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) managed to pull off a significant upset in Ward D of the Yaba LCDA. There, PDP candidate Babatunde Dosunmu defeated his APC rival in what observers have called a rare break in the ruling party’s electoral streak. Dosunmu, previously affiliated with the APC, switched allegiance to the PDP shortly before the election.
LASIEC officials announced that the swearing-in of the newly elected council executives is expected to take place before the end of June.
Below is the full list of newly elected chairpersons as released by LASIEC:
- Bariga LGA – Busola Adedeji Bukola
- Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA – Hon. Olamilekan Olu Akindipe
- Alimosho LGA – Akinpelu Ibrahim Johnson
- Ibeju Lekki LGA – Abdullahi Olowa
- Kosofe LGA – Barr. Moyosore Adedoyin Ogunlewe
- Badagry LGA – Babajide Hunpe
- Mushin LGA – Hon. Haruna Olatunbosun Aruwe
- Oshodi-Isolo LGA – Otunba Kehinde Almaroof-Oloyede
- Ojo LGA – Hon. Princess Muhibat Titilola Rufai
- Olorunda LCDA – Peter Kumayon
- Lagos Island LGA – Hon. Taiwo Oyekan
- Igando-Ikotun LCDA – Snr Comrade Lasisi Ayinde Akinsanya
- Ifako-Ijaiye LGA – Prince Usman Akanbi Hamzat
- Somolu LGA – Hon. Lateef Ashimi
- Amuwo-Odofin LGA – Prince Lanre Sanusi (PLS)
- Lagos Mainland LGA – Alhaji Emilagba Jubril
- Eti-Osa East LCDA – Hon. John Campos Ogundare
- Badagry West LCDA – Hon. Rauf Ibrahim Kayode Yemaren
- Apapa Iganmu LCDA – Hon. Wale Jimoh
- Epe LGA – Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun
- Lekki LCDA – Hon. Rasaki Bamidele Kasali
- Ikorodu LGA – Prince Adedayo Abdullateef Ladega
- Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA – Hammed Aroyewun
- Surulere LGA – Sulaimon Yusuf Bamidele
- Agege LGA – Tunde Azeez
- Ikosi-Isheri LCDA – Princess Samiat Abolanle Bada
- Ikeja LGA – Akeem Dauda
- Ejigbo LCDA – Taoheed Adebayo Taiwo
Further developments and reactions from political stakeholders are expected in the coming days.