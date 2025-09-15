BBNaija Season 10: Denari And Tracy Exit As Evictions Shake Up House

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 reality show delivered fresh drama on Sunday as housemates Denari and Tracy were evicted during the live eviction show in Lagos.

The electrifying event, anchored by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, kept audiences engaged as fans anticipated which contestants would be leaving the house.

Denari was first to exit, with Ebuka jokingly attributing his eviction to his fondness for fellow housemate Doris. On stage, Denari revealed that he was keen on pursuing careers in acting and music while teasing that he could even host Big Brother Naija himself—a comment that drew laughter from viewers.

Tracy soon followed as the second evictee of the night. Before her exit, Ebuka criticised the housemates’ underwhelming performance in their weekly wager and questioned Thelma’s leadership style as Head of House. Thelma defended her approach, insisting she was not in the house to foster friendships but to play her own game.

In her post-eviction chat, Tracy admitted she was emotionally drained, describing her stay as filled with “ups and downs.” Nonetheless, she expressed gratitude for the experience, adding that her future plans remain open.

Ebuka also highlighted Tracy’s close bond with fellow housemate Zita, referring to their “sismance” as one of the notable dynamics in the house.

The eviction of Denari and Tracy adds another twist to the highly competitive show, which continues to captivate audiences across Nigeria and beyond. Fans are now waiting to see who will be the next to leave the house and how alliances among the remaining housemates will shift in the coming weeks.