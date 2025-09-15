US Reduces Nigerian Imports By Over 40% Amid Tariff Tensions

The United States has slashed its imports from Nigeria by more than 40 percent in a single month, signaling renewed strain in the trade relationship between both nations.

Latest trade data released by the US Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that imports of Nigerian products dropped sharply from $639 million in June 2025 to $379 million in July—a 41 percent fall within 30 days.

The decline was matched by a simultaneous reduction in US exports to Nigeria, which fell from $919 million in June to $584 million in July. Despite this contraction, Washington still recorded a $206 million trade surplus in July, though lower than the $280 million surplus in June.

From January to July 2025, America exported $3.92 billion worth of goods to Nigeria while importing $3.14 billion in return, leaving a cumulative surplus of $781 million. July’s steep collapse, however, highlights Nigeria’s weakening foothold in its once-strong surplus position with the US.

Broader African trade figures reveal a contrasting trend. US imports from Africa jumped to $4.47 billion in July, up from $3.67 billion in June, while exports slipped slightly from $3.37 billion to $3.30 billion. This shift widened Washington’s trade deficit with Africa to $1.17 billion, compared with $302 million the month before.

On a country level, trade results were mixed. Egypt maintained a surplus for the US, with $847 million in exports against $290 million in imports. In contrast, South Africa deepened Washington’s deficit as imports surged to $1.99 billion while exports were just $565 million.

For Nigeria, the steep drop in exports coincided with fresh tariff measures introduced by President Donald Trump. In late July, Trump signed an executive order lifting tariffs on Nigerian goods from 14 percent to 15 percent under his “reciprocal” trade regime. While crude oil, Nigeria’s primary export, was partially exempt, non-oil goods have been hit harder, discouraging import demand from US buyers.

Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, noted that Nigeria would not respond hastily but would continue pursuing reforms and diversification. She emphasized the government’s focus on boosting non-oil exports, which grew by 24 percent year-on-year in Q1 2025, while expanding opportunities through the African Continental Free Trade Area and partnerships with Brazil, China, and the UAE.

Economists remain divided on the implications. Dr Aliyu Ilias of CSA Advisory argued that the tariffs provide an opportunity for Nigeria to explore new trade partners, particularly within BRICS. Similarly, Dr Muda Yusuf of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise downplayed the overall impact, stressing that Nigeria’s trade volume with the US is limited and dominated by crude oil.

While Nigeria’s exports to the US are shrinking, experts suggest this setback could accelerate much-needed diversification. For now, July’s figures highlight the vulnerability of Nigeria’s export structure but also present a chance to redefine global trade partnerships.