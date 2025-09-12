Dangote To Begin Free Fuel Distribution On Monday

The Dangote Refinery will commence its free fuel distribution scheme on Monday, beginning with Lagos, the South-West, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Delta, Rivers, and Edo States.

According to a statement by the company’s spokesman, Anthony Chiejina, petrol pump prices will also be reduced to ₦841 per litre in Lagos and the South-West, and ₦851 per litre in Abuja, Edo, Kwara, Rivers, and Delta States.

The free distribution programme, initially scheduled for August, was delayed due to logistics challenges in China. The refinery has since received over 1,000 trucks to support the rollout.

Additional states are expected to benefit as more trucks arrive in the country. To strengthen logistics and cut costs, the company recently launched a large-scale roll-out of compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered trucks.

“Even though we recently noticed how CNG prices doubled a week ago, that will not deter our 10,000 CNG truck roll-out this year,” the company stated.