Mavo breaks into top radio chart with ‘BB Lifestyle’

Key points

Mavo’s new single, BB Lifestyle, debuted at No. 7 on TheCable Lifestyle‘s weekly top radio picks.

The track features SSSoundGawd and has also entered the Top 10 on Apple Music Nigeria.

The song is gaining momentum across major streaming platforms, including Spotify Nigeria.

BB Lifestyle is one of the lead tracks from Mavo’s newly released mixtape, Business.

Main story

Fast-rising Afrobeats artiste Oseremen Ukanigbe, popularly known as Mavo, is gaining momentum with his latest single, BB Lifestyle, featuring SSSoundGawd.

The song debuted at No. 7 on TheCable Lifestyle‘s weekly top radio picks, marking another milestone for the emerging artiste.

Released on July 17, the track has also recorded strong streaming performance, breaking into the Top 10 on Apple Music Nigeria while attracting significant attention on Spotify Nigeria.

BB Lifestyle serves as one of the standout tracks from Mavo’s mixtape, Business, which was released on July 24.

The song blends Afrobeats with themes of ambition, luxury and success, while highlighting the musical chemistry between Mavo and his frequent collaborator, SSSoundGawd.

The growing radio airplay and streaming success suggest the single is resonating with listeners as Mavo continues to build his profile in Nigeria’s competitive music scene.

The issues

Breaking into both radio and streaming charts is becoming increasingly important for emerging Nigerian artistes, as success across multiple platforms can accelerate industry recognition, attract collaborations and expand commercial opportunities.

What’s being said

“BB Lifestyle” continues to gain traction on radio and streaming platforms, reflecting growing interest in Mavo’s music.

What’s next

Industry watchers will be monitoring whether BB Lifestyle sustains its chart performance and helps drive wider attention to Mavo’s Business mixtape.

Bottom line

With strong early performances on radio and digital platforms, BB Lifestyle is giving Mavo one of his biggest career breakthroughs yet and positioning him as an artiste to watch in Nigeria’s Afrobeats scene.