Bauchi PDP: Wike Has No Authority, Threats Are Null

The Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that describing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as the party’s national leader has no legal or constitutional basis.

The party said Wike no longer holds any leadership standing within the PDP, stressing that he has been expelled and cannot be presented as a figurehead of the party.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, the state Publicity Secretary, Dayyabu Chiroma, dismissed recent statements and threats allegedly issued by Wike’s supporters, describing them as unlawful and incapable of altering the party’s structure in Bauchi State.

Chiroma said attempts to intimidate party members or create a sense of impending violence reflect political desperation rather than legitimate authority, adding that leadership within the PDP must flow strictly from the party’s constitution.

He stated that the Bauchi PDP remains committed to peaceful political engagement and the rule of law, and would not be drawn into actions designed to manufacture crisis where none exists.

The party spokesman also rejected claims of a parallel leadership emerging in the state, insisting that any group operating outside the party’s constitutional framework lacks legitimacy.

On reports that PDP members had been directed to vacate party secretariats across the state, Chiroma said such orders were invalid and unenforceable, noting that those issuing them neither control nor lawfully manage PDP property.

He reaffirmed that the recognised PDP structure in Bauchi State remains intact and will continue to operate in line with the party’s constitution and democratic principles.