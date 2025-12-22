The World’s First “Living” Computer Is Here, And It’s Real

A revolutionary new kind of computer is no longer science fiction — it’s alive. Australian biotech company Cortical Labs has unveiled the world’s first commercially available “living” computer, a breakthrough that blends human biology with digital technology.

Called CL1, the device runs on human neurons grown in the lab, integrated onto silicon chips. These neurons, derived from stem cells, form miniature clusters that mimic the human cerebral cortex. While it doesn’t contain a full human brain, the system functions more like a tiny, self-learning neural network than a traditional computer.

Unlike conventional machines that rely on circuits and binary code, the CL1 uses living cells to process information. Its neurons generate electrical impulses that communicate directly with the digital components, adapting and reorganizing as they “learn” from their environment. In essence, it behaves more like a human brain than a machine, capable of handling complex data in ways traditional computers cannot.

Cortical Labs has made the technology accessible: individuals can purchase a CL1 for $35,000 or connect to it remotely via the Cortical Cloud. The neurons in the system have already been trained to perform tasks such as playing video games and recognizing voices, signaling the enormous potential of bio-computing.

This development comes after years of research into hybrid computing systems. Earlier experiments included molecular computers, robotic organoids, and biological AI models, but CL1 marks the first device designed for public use.

The launch also raises difficult questions. Could these neurons develop some form of awareness? Might they experience pain? And who owns the data produced by a living computer? While experts insist current systems remain fully controlled by humans, the ethical and philosophical implications of merging biology with technology are only beginning to be explored.

As the CL1 becomes available, it promises to transform computing, artificial intelligence, and robotics — challenging the way we think about machines, learning, and even life itself.