FG Opens Bodo–Bonny Road For Yuletide Travel

The Federal Government has temporarily opened the Bodo–Bonny Road to ease transportation for residents and travellers during the yuletide period.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Works, Mr. David Umahi, said the temporary opening was aimed at improving mobility and creating a festive atmosphere for communities along the corridor, particularly in Bodo and the Bonny Kingdom.

Umahi described the 35.7-kilometre road project as a long and challenging journey, noting that patience and cooperation from host communities helped the project reach the current milestone. He commended the contractor, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, for the quality and scale of work delivered so far, adding that Nigerians would be proud of the road upon completion.

He stressed that the opening is temporary, explaining that the President would formally commission the road after full completion. According to the minister, the road will be open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with night travel prohibited.

Umahi said heavy-duty vehicles would not be allowed on the road until all concrete barriers are removed, to prevent breakdowns and traffic disruptions. Motorcycles and tricycles are also barred from using the route during the construction phase, while Julius Berger has been directed to mount roadblocks to enforce the restrictions.

The minister further tasked the contractor with additional works ahead of final completion, including tree planting along both sides of the road and the installation of solar-powered streetlights at intervals.

Earlier, the Project Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr. Tim Nippert, said steady progress on the project was made possible by the support of the Ministry of Works and cooperation from host communities, assuring that the company remains committed to delivering the project to standard.