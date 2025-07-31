Confusion In Aviation Ministry As Permanent Secretary Allegedly Defies Retirement Order

The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development is reportedly in disarray following the continued stay in office of its Permanent Secretary, Ibrahim Kana, more than a month after his expected retirement.

Despite reaching the statutory retirement age, Kana has neither exited office nor presented any formal documentation approving a tenure extension, causing widespread unease and confusion among ministry staff.

According to Nigeria’s Federal Civil Service rules, public officers are required to retire at 60 years of age or after 35 years of pensionable service—whichever comes first. These regulations are binding across all federal ministries, departments, and agencies.

Kana, who was appointed Permanent Secretary in June 2021 and became the youngest among his peers at the time, was due for retirement in early June. However, insiders say he has continued to carry out official duties, with no public clarification from the Ministry or the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

A senior official, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal, described the situation as a growing concern. “His tenure has ended. By every rule, he should be out of office. But he’s still here. Just last week, he even locked up the office for no clear reason,” the source said. “The rules are clear, but enforcement remains weak in our system. This kind of impunity undermines public service integrity.”

The controversy has reportedly split the Ministry, with some directors frustrated by the inaction but hesitant to speak out publicly. A faction within the Ministry had reportedly planned a protest and threatened to petition the Minister over Kana’s continued presence. However, the group suddenly backed down, sparking speculation that political lobbying may be influencing the situation.

Sources allege that Kana has been reaching out to politically connected figures in a bid to secure a tenure extension through the Office of the Head of Civil Service. Such an extension would require the direct approval of President Bola Tinubu.

When contacted, Seyi Oduntan, Deputy Director of Press at the Ministry, dismissed the concerns as unfounded, claiming that Kana had merely taken casual leave after informing the appropriate authorities.

However, Kana himself contradicted that version, stating he was still at work and dismissing critics as “jobless people.”

The standoff has raised questions about transparency and accountability in the civil service. As the Ministry faces increasing scrutiny, it remains unclear whether any formal action will be taken—or whether this will become yet another unresolved controversy within the public sector.