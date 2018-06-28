Atiku,Obasanjo Meet at Event in Abuja

Atiku,Obasanjo Meet at Event in Abuja

- June 28, 2018
Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at an event in Abuja.

The Waziri of Adamawa met Obasanjo during an event by the Gusau Institute on “A New Era for China-Africa Cooperation.”

In some photographs shared by Abubakar’s Media Aide, Paul Ibe, both leaders perceived to be at loggerheads were seen exchanging pleasantries by shaking hands.

In the tweet, Ibe wrote: “Obasanjo, @atiku, Boni Yayi, Fmr Pres. of Benin Republic, Gen. Aliyu Gusau (Rtd), Fmr NSA, Mahamane Ousmane, Fmr Pres. of Niger Republic and others at the Gusau Institute on ‘A New Era for China-Africa Cooperation’ at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.”

