INEC presents draft 2026 party regulations ahead of 2027 Elections

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 24, 2026

Key Points

INEC unveils draft 2026 regulations to guide political party operations ahead of 2027 elections

Commission seeks stakeholder input, citing legal updates under Electoral Act 2026

Political parties raise concerns over primaries flexibility and membership registration timelines

Main Story

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented its draft Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2026 to party leaders, marking a critical step in preparations for Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

The draft framework, unveiled at a consultative meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, reflects a comprehensive revision of the 2022 regulations, aligning them with provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 and evolving legal requirements governing party administration and election conduct.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the updated regulations were designed to strengthen electoral credibility and improve operational clarity across party activities. He noted that the Commission had undertaken a technical review process to address gaps identified in previous election cycles.

The proposed guidelines cover key areas including party registration and mergers, internal governance, conduct of primaries, campaign financing, and procedures for deregistration. They also introduce measurable benchmarks aimed at increasing participation among women, youth, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

INEC is working within a compressed electoral calendar, with Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for January 16, 2027, and Governorship and State Assembly elections set for February 6, 2027. The Commission said the shortened timelines require more precise coordination between regulators and political actors.

A major provision highlighted in the draft relates to political finance, particularly under Section 93(2) of the Electoral Act 2026, which mandates INEC to determine spending limits in consultation with stakeholders. The Commission urged parties to review financial compliance clauses tied to primaries and campaign activities.

What’s Being Said

“We meet not merely as regulators and political actors, but as joint custodians of Nigeria’s democratic future. The integrity of elections begins long before polling day,” said Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, INEC.

Dr. Yusuf Dantalle, National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), welcomed the consultative approach but called for adjustments to reflect operational realities within political parties.

“Flexibility in the conduct of party primaries is essential. These are internal processes that must be accommodated within a practical regulatory framework,” he said.

Dantalle also raised concerns about the feasibility of compiling comprehensive membership registers within tight timelines, urging INEC to balance inclusivity with accountability. He further called for clearer provisions on electronic transmission of election results to enhance transparency

What’s Next

INEC will collate feedback from political parties and stakeholders before finalising the 2026 regulations

Final guidelines are expected to be issued ahead of the official commencement of the 2027 election timetable

Political parties will begin aligning internal structures and processes with the new compliance requirements

The Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: INEC’s regulatory overhaul signals a shift toward tighter electoral governance and compliance ahead of 2027. However, the success of the framework will depend on how effectively it balances legal rigor with the operational realities of Nigeria’s political parties.