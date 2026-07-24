Asake releases M$NEY concert film on Spotify

Key points

Afrobeats star Asake has released the concert film of his M$NEY live performance exclusively on Spotify.

The performance was recorded at London’s historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The show featured four previously unreleased songs and marked the first live performance of tracks from the album.

More than 2,000 fans attended the invite-only event.

Main story

Afrobeats star Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has released the concert film of his acclaimed M$NEY live performance exclusively on Spotify.

Spotify announced in a statement on Friday that the film captures Asake’s one-night-only performance of his chart-topping album at the historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

According to the streaming platform, the performance featured four previously unreleased songs and marked the first time the singer performed tracks from M$NEY live since the album’s release in May.

Spotify said the project represents its first full-length live album performance release, accompanied by an audio-only live album, while the concert film remains exclusive to the platform.

More than 2,000 fans attended the black-tie, invitation-only event, including many of Asake’s top Spotify listeners.

The performance featured a live orchestra, a 40-member choir and renowned live band The Compozers, who accompanied the singer throughout the show.

The concert also marked a milestone for Afrobeats, with Asake becoming the first artiste from the genre to headline the historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

To mark the release, Spotify hosted an exclusive screening of the concert film at its newly opened Listening Lounge in central London.

Speaking on the project, Asake said the performance reflected the themes that inspired the album, including gratitude, personal growth, spirituality and ambition.

He added that the album was created to resonate with audiences beyond geographical boundaries and revealed plans to begin touring the project later in the year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that M$NEY has enjoyed significant commercial success since its release, topping streaming charts in more than 19 countries, including Nigeria, and reaching number eight on the U.S. charts.

The album’s success also contributed to Asake being ranked the 15th biggest digital artiste globally by Kworb Data.

The issues

The release highlights the growing global influence of Afrobeats and the increasing role of streaming platforms in expanding the international reach of African music and live performances.

What’s being said

“This performance was a reflection of everything M$NEY represents which is gratitude, growth, my spiritual and creative journey all in one.” — Asake

What’s next

Asake is expected to begin touring the M$NEY album later this year, while the concert film gives fans worldwide access to the landmark London performance.

Bottom line

The exclusive Spotify release reinforces Asake’s rising global profile and showcases Afrobeats’ continued expansion onto some of the world’s most prestigious stages.