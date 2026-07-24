NELFUND begins payment of June, July student upkeep allowances

Key points

NELFUND has commenced payment of June and July upkeep allowances to eligible student beneficiaries.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says outstanding payment backlogs will be cleared.

Beneficiaries have begun receiving payment alerts as disbursements are being made in batches.

The payments follow weeks of complaints over delays in the Federal Government’s student loan scheme.

Main story

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has commenced the payment of June and July upkeep allowances to student beneficiaries under the Federal Government’s student loan programme.

The development was confirmed by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), while several beneficiaries shared payment alerts on social media indicating that the disbursement had begun.

In a statement issued on Friday, NANS National President, Akinteye Babatunde, said the payment process was underway and assured students that all outstanding backlogs would be settled.

He urged beneficiaries who had yet to receive their allowances to remain patient, explaining that payments were being processed in batches.

According to him, no eligible student would be left behind as the disbursement continues nationwide.

The commencement of payments follows weeks of complaints from students over delays in the release of monthly upkeep allowances under the student loan scheme.

The upkeep allowance forms part of the NELFUND programme, which provides eligible students in tertiary institutions with monthly financial support in addition to tuition payments made directly to their institutions.

The issues

Timely payment of upkeep allowances is critical to the success of the Federal Government’s student loan programme, as many beneficiaries rely on the monthly support to cover accommodation, transportation, feeding and other living expenses.

What’s being said

“The payment of June and July NELFUND upkeep allowances has officially commenced. As I assured you, every outstanding backlog will be paid.” — Akinteye Babatunde, National President, NANS

What’s next

NELFUND is expected to continue the phased disbursement of allowances until all eligible beneficiaries receive their June and July payments, while outstanding backlogs are cleared.

Bottom line

The commencement of the delayed upkeep allowance payments offers relief to thousands of students and signals progress in addressing concerns over the implementation of the Federal Government’s student loan programme.