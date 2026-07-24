FRSC advises motorists to avoid Kara bridge after crashes

Key points

Multiple crashes have rendered the Kara bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway impassable.

One person died and two others were injured in separate crashes early Friday.

Recovery operations are ongoing to clear the affected section of the road.

FRSC has advised motorists to use alternative routes until traffic is restored.

Main story

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to avoid the Kara bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway following multiple road crashes that have made the route impassable.

The Lagos Sector Commander of the FRSC, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Sector Public Education Officer, Elizabeth Jayeola.

Hamzat said emergency responders had been working since the early hours of Friday to clear the gridlock and recover crashed vehicles.

According to him, the first crash occurred at about 12:05 a.m. on the outbound carriageway towards Ibadan and involved five articulated trucks and one Toyota Sienna.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the crash resulted from excessive speed and loss of control.

Seven adult males were involved in the crash. One person died, another sustained injuries, while five escaped unhurt.

Hamzat said the position of one of the heavily loaded trucks trapped the deceased beneath the vehicle, requiring heavy-duty recovery equipment before the body could be evacuated.

While rescue operations were ongoing, a second crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on the inbound carriageway towards Lagos.

The incident involved a Mazda commercial bus and was attributed to brake failure.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was rescued by the FRSC emergency response team before being taken to the Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre for treatment.

Hamzat said the FRSC, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other emergency responders were working to remove the crashed vehicles, recover trapped victims and restore traffic flow.

He sympathised with the families of the victims and urged motorists to cooperate with traffic officials at the scene.

The FRSC advised motorists travelling from Lagos to Ibadan to use the Ikorodu-Sagamu route, while those heading into Lagos should consider the Lekki-Epe Expressway or the Ikorodu-Sagamu Expressway until recovery operations are completed.

Hamzat also urged motorists, especially drivers of articulated vehicles and commercial buses, to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, with particular attention to braking systems.

He further advised drivers to avoid unnecessary night travel, reduce speed when visibility is poor, maintain safe following distances, avoid dangerous overtaking and take adequate rest during long journeys.

The issues

The crashes highlight persistent road safety concerns on one of Nigeria’s busiest highways, underscoring the importance of vehicle maintenance, speed compliance and safe driving practices, particularly at night.

What’s being said

“Motorists are strongly advised to use alternative routes where possible to avoid delays from the Kara–Ojodu-Berger corridor until recovery operations are concluded.” — Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, Lagos Sector Commander, FRSC

What’s next

Emergency responders will continue clearing the crash scene and recovering damaged vehicles before traffic is fully restored along the Kara bridge section of the expressway.

Bottom line

The FRSC is urging motorists to avoid the affected section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, use alternative routes and observe road safety measures as recovery operations continue.