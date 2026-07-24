Zimbabwe’s mineral exports jump 84% to record $2.5bn

Key points

Zimbabwe’s mineral export earnings rose 84 per cent year-on-year to a record $2.532 billion in the first half of 2026.

Platinum Group Metals remained the country’s largest mineral export, contributing nearly 34 per cent of total earnings.

Lithium products accounted for a significant share of exports, reflecting growing demand for battery minerals.

Zimbabwe exported its first shipment of lithium sulphate in April, marking a move into value-added mineral processing.

Main story

Zimbabwe’s mineral export revenues increased by 84 per cent in the first half of 2026 to a record 2.532 billion dollars, up from 1.376 billion dollars recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

Official figures reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a partner of TV BRICS, showed that three major mineral categories accounted for more than 74 per cent of the country’s total mineral export earnings.

According to the report, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) remained Zimbabwe’s largest export category, contributing 33.93 per cent of total mineral export value.

Spodumene concentrates, a major source of lithium used in battery production, accounted for 26.57 per cent of export earnings, while PGM concentrates contributed 13.73 per cent.

The report highlighted Zimbabwe’s expanding role in the global supply of critical minerals required for renewable energy technologies and electric vehicle batteries.

A major milestone was recorded in April 2026 when Zimbabwe exported its first shipment of lithium sulphate, marking the country’s entry into the midstream lithium processing segment.

Officials said the expansion of domestic mineral processing was helping the country move beyond raw mineral exports by increasing value addition and strengthening its position in global mineral supply chains.

The issues

Growing global demand for critical minerals is encouraging resource-rich African countries to invest in local processing to capture more value, create jobs and reduce dependence on exporting raw materials.

What’s next

Zimbabwe is expected to continue expanding its mineral processing capacity as it seeks to increase value addition and capitalise on rising global demand for battery and renewable energy minerals.

Bottom line

The sharp increase in mineral export earnings and the country’s first lithium sulphate export signal Zimbabwe’s ambition to move up the critical minerals value chain and strengthen its position in the global energy transition economy.