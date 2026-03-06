Army warns 17 Brigade Troops against compromising security operations

KEY POINTS

Nigerian Army cautions troops of the 17 Brigade against compromising security operations with civilians.

Soldiers urged to strictly adhere to Rules of Engagement and remain apolitical.

Regimentation drive aims to strengthen discipline, professionalism and operational effectiveness.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Army has warned troops of the 17 Brigade in Katsina State against compromising operational integrity during internal security operations.

The caution was issued during a regimental visit to the brigade by the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), Warrant Officer S.Y. Ibrahim, alongside other senior non-commissioned officers.

Speaking during the visit, Ibrahim reminded the troops of the need to strictly observe the Rules of Engagement while carrying out their duties and to maintain the highest level of professionalism in their interactions with civilians.

He also reiterated the apolitical nature of the Nigerian Army, warning soldiers against any involvement in partisan political activities.

According to him, the visit was aimed at mentoring troops and strengthening discipline and regimentation within the brigade.

THE ISSUES

During an interactive session with troops, the visiting RSMs addressed several issues considered critical to operational effectiveness and professional conduct.

These included the responsible use of social media, proper conduct at military checkpoints and strict adherence to document security procedures.

The delegation also emphasised the need for soldiers to uphold the warrior ethos and maintain a strong fighting spirit in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Other matters discussed included pay and allowances, leave and pass procedures, as well as protocols governing cases of Absence Without Official Leave (AWOL).

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The visiting delegation stressed the importance of maintaining discipline within the force and avoiding social vices such as betting and gambling, cultism, drug abuse and excessive alcohol consumption.

They also highlighted the need to protect vulnerable members of military communities, particularly widows, while reaffirming the Nigerian Army’s zero-tolerance policy on sexual exploitation and abuse during operations.

In addition, senior non-commissioned officers were reminded of their leadership role in mentoring younger soldiers and sustaining regimental standards within their respective units.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Nigerian Army is expected to continue its regimentation drive across formations and units nationwide, aimed at reinforcing discipline, professionalism and operational efficiency among troops.

Such visits are also designed to strengthen mentorship structures within the Army and ensure adherence to institutional values and operational guidelines.

BOTTOM LINE

The Nigerian Army says maintaining discipline, professionalism and strict adherence to operational rules remains critical to the success of its internal security operations and the credibility of the force.