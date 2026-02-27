Army Aviation Expansion Critical To Nigeria’s Modernisation Drive

KEY POINTS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, reaffirmed that expanding Army Aviation is a central pillar in Nigeria’s drive to modernize and enhance security capabilities.

Integration of advanced aviation platforms and unmanned aerial systems is described as vital for improving response times, situational awareness, and precision across operational theaters.

Shaibu emphasized that success depends on sustainable funding, efficient procurement, and investment in barracks infrastructure to accommodate increased personnel strength approved by President Bola Tinubu.

MAIN STORY

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has asserted that the expansion of the Nigerian Army Aviation wing is essential for maintaining operational superiority in a complex threat environment. In a statement released Thursday by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, Shaibu highlighted that modernizing the force requires the seamless integration of aviation platforms and unmanned aerial systems with responsive administrative frameworks.

Speaking during a strategic visit by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Mr. Richard Pheelangwa, to Army Headquarters in Abuja, the COAS explained that these air capabilities are redefining battlefield dynamics. They strengthen the Army’s ability to project power, dominate operational spaces, and protect the civil populace. However, Shaibu stressed that the impact of air power can only be maximized through sustained policy support and predictable resource allocation.

Shaibu further noted that the ongoing modernization efforts face growing infrastructural and logistical demands due to the increase in personnel strength approved by the President. With thousands of recruits currently in training, he advocated for deliberate investment in barracks construction and facility upgrades to ensure adequate accommodation and welfare. In response, Mr. Pheelangwa reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to deepening administrative synergy, eliminating procedural bottlenecks, and prioritizing resource governance to support the Army’s aviation and modernization agenda.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Army Aviation expansion is a critical pillar in Nigeria’s modernisation drive to enhance personnel security capabilities,” stated Lt-Gen. Waidi Shaibu .

. The COAS added: “Predictable resource flows will ensure continuity, operational effectiveness and long-term dominance… enabling the Army Aviation component to fully deliver on its strategic mandate.”

Mr. Richard Pheelangwa reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to: “Strengthening administrative synergy, eliminating procedural bottlenecks and prioritizing resource governance.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Ministry of Defence and Army Headquarters will work to streamline procurement processes for advanced aviation and unmanned systems.

Deliberate funding is expected to be directed toward barracks construction to house the thousands of new recruits currently in training.

Sustained administrative collaboration will focus on removing bottlenecks that hinder the long-term dominance of the Army’s aviation component.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Nigerian Army views aviation expansion and unmanned aerial systems as “vital enablers” for modern warfare. As reported by the COAS, achieving this requires a shift toward sustainable funding and robust logistical support to translate these technological advancements into a decisive force multiplier on the ground.