Anambra First Lady advocates greater empowerment for women

KEY POINTS

Anambra First Lady calls for increased empowerment of women to strengthen society and national development.

Women urged to acquire skills, embrace self-reliance and prioritise health and wellbeing.

Cash support and empowerment materials distributed at women’s summit in Awka.

MAIN STORY

The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Nonye Soludo, has called for greater empowerment of women across Nigeria, stressing that empowering women would strengthen families, communities and the nation at large.

Mrs Soludo made the call on Friday at the 2026 Anambra Women Summit organised by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at the party’s regional office in Awka.

Speaking on the theme, “Empower Her, Elevate All,” the governor’s wife said empowerment begins with self-realisation and self-motivation, urging women to develop skills and engage in productive ventures rather than relying solely on external support.

According to her, women possess qualities that make them reliable contributors to national development.

“Women are unique beings—intelligent, strong, hardworking and truthful. We need to celebrate women every day in a special way,” she said.

She added that empowering women contributes to social stability.

“A happy wife is a happy home. When a woman is happy, the home is at peace, and when the home is at peace, the community is at peace. When we empower women, we empower society.”

THE ISSUES

Mrs Soludo noted that women play critical roles in community development but often face limitations that hinder their full participation in economic and social activities.

She emphasised that sustainable empowerment should go beyond financial assistance to include education, health, and social development initiatives.

The First Lady also urged women to revive communal values that promote unity and shared responsibility within communities.

“We must go back to communal living of ‘be your brother’s keeper’. Many things are going wrong because people are no longer their brother’s keeper,” she said.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Mrs Soludo encouraged women to prioritise their health and adopt healthy lifestyles, noting that physical and mental wellbeing are essential for productivity and leadership.

“Take care of yourself, eat right and healthy, exercise and drink water. Health is the greatest wealth. Improve on your mental health and be intentional about taking care of your health,” she said.

She also highlighted different forms of empowerment, including economic, educational, health and social empowerment, while presenting cash support and empowerment materials to selected participants at the summit.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Seahorse Company, Ebuka Onunkwo, said the summit was organised to equip women with the knowledge and skills needed to become self-reliant and influential leaders.

He urged participants to demonstrate good character and support the development initiatives of Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State.

In her remarks, the APGA Women Leader in the state, Esther Onyekezi, expressed appreciation to stakeholders who contributed to the success of the summit and reaffirmed women’s support for the Soludo administration.

WHAT’S NEXT

Stakeholders at the summit emphasised the need for continued collaboration between government, political organisations and private sector actors to expand empowerment opportunities for women across Anambra State.

The event also featured a march past by APGA women from the 21 local government areas of the state, with Ogbaru Local Government Area emerging first, Awka North second and Idemili North third, with winners receiving cash prizes and gift items.

BOTTOM LINE

Advocates say empowering women through skills development, economic opportunities and improved health awareness is essential for building stronger families, resilient communities and sustainable development in Nigeria.