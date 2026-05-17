President Tinubu assures diaspora community of restoring Nigeria’s global standing

Key points

President Bola Tinubu met with the Nigerian community in Kigali, Rwanda, promising to restore Nigeria’s international reputation.

The President stated that domestic economic reforms are working and the national economy is becoming bright and stable.

Ahead of policy adjustments, Tinubu instructed the Charge d’Affaires in Rwanda to address localized diaspora concerns with administrative bodies.

The Chairman of the Association of Nigerians in Rwanda highlighted critical operational gaps, including the lack of a passport processing office in Kigali.

Sports executive Masai Ujiri expressed interest in mobilizing private investment to modernise Nigeria’s sports infrastructure.

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians residing in Rwanda of his administration’s commitment to restoring Nigeria’s global standing.

Presidential Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga disclosed this in a statement following an interactive session held in Kigali on Friday with academics, professionals, entrepreneurs, and students.

The President stated that his government would confront obstacles limiting citizens from achieving their aspirations both at home and across diaspora communities worldwide.

The report indicated that the President defended his administration’s ongoing economic interventions, noting that the reforms were yielding positive results in spite of initial implementation challenges.

Tinubu added that Nigeria would continue to be governed with transparency, fairness, and national interest above sectional considerations.

Responding to operational difficulties raised by the diaspora leadership, the President directed Nigeria’s Charge d’Affaires in Rwanda, Ibrahim Zanna, to coordinate with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to address visa and passport renewal constraints.

The Issues

The lack of a functional passport processing office at the Nigerian High Commission in Kigali forces citizens to travel long distances for renewals, creating severe documentation bottlenecks.

Aligning high-level diplomatic optimism with the everyday consular realities of the diaspora remains difficult due to bureaucratic delays in domestic agency feedback loops.

Mobilizing private capital for domestic sectors, such as sports infrastructure, requires robust legal frameworks to convert international diaspora interest into actual project executions.

What’s Being Said

“I thank you for being good ambassadors, and we are proud of what you are doing,” President Bola Tinubu said during the interactive forum.

“Our reforms are working, and the economy is bright and stable. We owe every Nigerian an enabling environment to break barriers and lead in all spheres,” Tinubu stated.

“The Green-White-Green flag means so much to all of us. None of us controls where we are born. Only God has that prerogative,” the President added.

Chairman of the Association of Nigerians in Rwanda, Umar Wali, noted that the community faces challenges “over visa processing and passport renewal difficulties facing Nigerians in Rwanda.”

Wali explained that “the Nigerian High Commission in Kigali currently lacked a functional passport processing office.”

What’s Next

The Nigerian High Commission in Kigali will collaborate with immigration authorities to establish a framework for localized passport issuance.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission will step up structural tracking of professional databases to map skill distribution among highly educated expatriates.

Sports ministry officials are expected to initiate exploratory talks with private investors regarding commercial infrastructure upgrades.

Bottom Line

President Tinubu’s engagement in Kigali highlights a dual focus on leveraging elite diaspora partnerships for national development while facing immediate pressure to fix basic consular infrastructure gaps abroad.