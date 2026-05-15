NCS provides free medical care to 2,000 residents in Daura outreach programme

Key points:

The Nigeria Customs Service has conducted a free medical outreach for about 2,000 residents in Daura, Katsina State.

The programme offered consultations, dental, eye and ear care, minor surgeries, and distribution of medications and health materials.

Beneficiaries, including children and vulnerable groups, expressed appreciation for the intervention aimed at improving community healthcare access.

Main story

The Nigeria Customs Service has provided free medical services to about 2,000 residents of Daura in Katsina State as part of its 7th Retreat Medical Outreach programme.

The initiative, held on Thursday, offered a range of healthcare services including general medical consultations, dental care, eye and ear treatment, minor surgical procedures, and free medication for patients.

Speaking during the exercise, Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Ahmad Tijjani-Abe, said the outreach was designed to improve access to healthcare for residents in communities where Customs personnel operate.

He added that the programme also included school-based interventions such as deworming exercises and the distribution of mosquito nets and health kits to help prevent malaria among children.

Medical Team Leader, Dr Ethelbert Ikechukwu, explained that the outreach is part of a long-running initiative of the Comptroller-General of Customs aimed at supporting host communities across Nigeria.

He said patients with conditions requiring advanced care were referred to appropriate medical facilities for further treatment.

The issues

Access to affordable healthcare remains a major challenge in many rural communities across Nigeria, where high medical costs, limited facilities and shortage of personnel often prevent timely treatment.

Public health experts continue to stress the importance of preventive healthcare measures such as deworming, malaria prevention, and routine medical screening, especially among children and vulnerable populations.

The outreach also highlights the growing role of government agencies in providing social services beyond their core mandates, particularly in underserved communities.

What’s being said

Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Ahmad Tijjani-Abe, said the exercise reflects the Service’s commitment to supporting public health and community welfare.

Medical Team Leader, Dr Ethelbert Ikechukwu, said the initiative is designed to bring healthcare closer to the people and ensure that no one is left untreated due to financial constraints.

Beneficiaries of the programme expressed gratitude for the intervention.

Musa Ibrahim, one of the recipients, said the outreach helped many people who could not afford hospital care, while Amina Usman praised the professionalism of the medical team and the impact of the programme on women and children.

What’s next

The Nigeria Customs Service is expected to continue similar medical outreach programmes in other communities across the country as part of its ongoing social responsibility initiatives.

Health stakeholders are also likely to encourage stronger collaboration between government agencies and healthcare providers to expand access to basic medical services in rural areas.

Bottom line

The Daura medical outreach underscores the role of the Nigeria Customs Service in supporting community health needs, offering free treatment to thousands of residents and strengthening access to essential healthcare services in underserved areas.