Customs, NSCDC, Correctional Service strengthen security collaboration in Oyo, Osun

Key points:

The Nigeria Customs Service Oyo/Osun Area Command, has reaffirmed its commitment to stronger inter-agency collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Acting Customs Area Controller, Wale Moses Adewole, says coordinated operations and intelligence sharing are critical to tackling smuggling, border crimes and other security threats.

Security agencies involved pledged to strengthen operational synergy and deepen cooperation in safeguarding national assets and public safety.

Main story

The Acting Customs Area Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service Oyo/Osun Area Command, Wale Moses Adewole, has reaffirmed the command’s commitment to strengthening collaboration among security agencies to improve national security and operational effectiveness.

Adewole stated this during official courtesy visits to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Correctional Service in Oyo State.

The engagements, according to the command, were aimed at deepening institutional relationships and enhancing operational synergy among security agencies in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities.

During the visits, Adewole emphasised that national security requires collective responsibility and sustained cooperation among relevant agencies.

He noted that tackling smuggling, border-related crimes and other illicit activities could only be achieved through trust, intelligence sharing and coordinated operations.

According to him, the Customs Command remains committed to working closely with sister agencies to strengthen border security, facilitate legitimate trade and protect government interests.

He explained that the engagements formed part of broader efforts to transform existing cooperation frameworks into practical and responsive operational mechanisms capable of addressing emerging security challenges effectively.

The issues

Nigeria’s security environment continues to face challenges ranging from smuggling and trans-border crimes to illegal trade and other organised criminal activities.

Security experts have repeatedly stressed the importance of stronger inter-agency collaboration, intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement strategies in addressing these threats.

Analysts say rivalry, poor coordination and fragmented operations among security institutions have often undermined effective law enforcement and weakened national security responses.

The renewed partnership between the agencies reflects ongoing efforts to improve institutional cooperation and strengthen operational efficiency across the security sector.

What’s being said

Acting Customs Area Controller, Wale Moses Adewole, said the command viewed collaboration with sister agencies as essential to achieving national security objectives.

He noted that inter-agency cooperation should not be treated as a one-time exercise but as a continuous operational necessity.

Adewole added that stronger coordination mechanisms would enable security agencies to respond more effectively whenever incidents arise.

Leadership of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Correctional Service also commended the initiative and reaffirmed their readiness to sustain productive working relationships with the Customs Service.

The Oyo/Osun Area Command further appreciated the media and members of the public for supporting security awareness campaigns and promoting public understanding of security operations across the region.

What’s next

Security agencies in Oyo and Osun states are expected to strengthen operational coordination, intelligence sharing and joint enforcement activities in response to evolving security threats.

The Customs Command also indicated plans to sustain regular engagements with partner agencies to improve rapid response mechanisms and institutional cooperation.

Stakeholders believe the renewed collaboration could enhance efforts to combat smuggling, protect national assets and improve public safety within the region.

Bottom line

The renewed partnership between the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Correctional Service underscores growing recognition that effective security management depends on sustained collaboration, intelligence sharing and coordinated operations.

Authorities say stronger inter-agency synergy will remain critical to combating smuggling, addressing security threats and safeguarding national interests.