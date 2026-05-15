Adeniyi advocates human-centred digital transformation at UNILORIN conference

Key points:

Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has called for ethical and human-centred digital transformation in governance and public administration.

Adeniyi said artificial intelligence and disruptive technologies must complement human leadership, accountability and institutional competence rather than replace them.

The Customs boss highlighted the impact of the B’Odogwu Unified Customs Management System, which he said generated over ₦230 billion at the PTML Command within eight months.

Main story

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to responsible digital transformation and innovation-driven governance, urging institutions to adopt technology in ways that strengthen public trust and accountability.

Adeniyi made the call while delivering a keynote address at the 4th Biennial International Conference organised by the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences of University of Ilorin in collaboration with the Faculty of Philology of RUDN University.

The conference, themed “Disruptive Technology: Human and Artificial Intelligence in the Digital Economy,” was held at the University of Ilorin Main Auditorium and attracted academics, communication experts, policymakers, researchers and heads of government agencies.

Speaking at the event, Adeniyi stressed the importance of balancing technological advancement with human responsibility, ethics and institutional leadership.

“The digital age is, in the end, a human story, and the real test of our generation is not how powerful our machines become, but how wisely our societies choose to use them,” he said.

According to the Customs boss, disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital payments, e-commerce and smart systems have already transformed global economic and governance structures.

He noted that governments and institutions must ensure that digital innovation enhances transparency, operational efficiency and public confidence rather than undermining accountability.

Drawing from the experience of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adeniyi highlighted the ongoing implementation of the B’Odogwu Unified Customs Management System, describing it as a major milestone in Customs modernisation and trade facilitation.

He disclosed that the platform generated more than ₦230 billion at the PTML Command within its first eight months while significantly reducing cargo clearance timelines for compliant traders to less than eight hours.

The issues

As governments and institutions increasingly adopt artificial intelligence and digital technologies, concerns continue to grow around ethics, accountability, governance and the impact of automation on public systems.

Experts say the rapid expansion of digital economies requires strong institutional frameworks capable of balancing innovation with transparency, data protection and human oversight.

In Nigeria, digital transformation within public institutions has become central to efforts aimed at improving efficiency, reducing bureaucracy, enhancing revenue generation and strengthening service delivery.

However, stakeholders have repeatedly stressed the need for locally relevant governance models that reflect African realities, developmental priorities and legal systems.

The conference also highlighted the growing role of universities and research institutions in supporting policy development, digital innovation and public sector reforms.

What’s being said

Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi said the real value of artificial intelligence lies in its partnership with human expertise rather than competition with it.

“The partnership, not the rivalry, between human and artificial intelligence is where the real value lies,” he stated.

He maintained that while technology can improve efficiency, risk management and decision-making, human leadership and institutional competence remain indispensable.

“Technology changes processes; leadership and expertise still deliver the results,” he added.

Adeniyi also called for stronger collaboration between universities, public agencies and research institutions to develop practical solutions to emerging governance and digital economy challenges.

He identified areas such as AI-driven risk targeting, digital compliance systems, governance of cross-border data flows and public trust communication as important areas where academic research could support Customs modernisation efforts.

The Customs boss further urged African countries to develop digital governance frameworks rooted in local realities and accountable to citizens.

What’s next

The Nigeria Customs Service is expected to continue expanding its digital transformation initiatives as part of broader reforms aimed at improving trade facilitation, operational efficiency and revenue generation.

Stakeholders at the conference also called for stronger partnerships between academia, government institutions and technology experts to advance digital research, innovation and policy development.

Discussions from the conference are expected to contribute to ongoing conversations around artificial intelligence governance, institutional modernisation and the future of Africa’s digital economy.

Bottom line

Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi says the future of digital governance will depend not only on technological advancement but also on ethical leadership, institutional competence and responsible innovation.

As Nigeria accelerates digital reforms across public institutions, stakeholders argue that technology must remain people-focused, transparent and accountable to the society it is designed to serve.