IWD: NGO urges government to fund empowerment programmes for SGBV survivors

KEY POINTS

DOHS Cares Foundation calls on government to allocate funds to empower survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Advocacy group stresses need for shelter, empowerment programmes and mental health support for survivors.

Call comes ahead of International Women’s Day, marked globally on March 8.

MAIN STORY

A women’s rights advocacy organisation, DOHS Cares Foundation, has called on governments at all levels in Nigeria to allocate dedicated funds to support and empower survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

The Founder of the foundation, Ololade Ajayi, made the call in an interview in Lagos ahead of International Women’s Day, observed globally on March 8 to promote women’s rights, equality and well-being.

Ajayi said establishing dedicated funding would enable the provision of empowerment programmes, safe shelters and other essential services for survivors seeking to rebuild their lives.

She explained that the theme of the 2026 celebration, “Give to Gain,” should encourage governments and stakeholders to prioritise support systems for survivors of gender-based violence.

According to her, providing financial and social support would help survivors regain independence and contribute meaningfully to society and the economy.

THE ISSUES

Ajayi noted that despite increasing advocacy for gender equality, many women continue to face significant challenges due to entrenched cultural norms and harmful traditional practices in some communities.

She emphasised that survivors of abuse often lack the resources needed to escape violent environments or rebuild their lives after such experiences.

“There should be specific funds set aside by local and state governments to support women leaving abusive environments so that they can continue to thrive and contribute to the economy,” she said.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Ajayi urged policymakers to strengthen frameworks that protect women and girls through improved legislation and better access to justice.

She also called for increased investment in research aimed at preventing gender-based violence, as well as enhanced mental health services for survivors.

According to her, sustained support for women’s rights advocates is also crucial in advancing gender equality and protecting vulnerable groups.

WHAT’S NEXT

The foundation urged government institutions, civil society organisations and private sector stakeholders to collaborate on programmes that empower survivors and strengthen prevention mechanisms against gender-based violence.

Advocates also expect renewed commitments and policy actions as stakeholders mark International Women’s Day across the country.

BOTTOM LINE

Women’s rights advocates say targeted funding, stronger policies and coordinated action are essential to support survivors of gender-based violence and ensure meaningful progress toward gender equality in Nigeria.