Army opens 2026 regimental cadre convention, pushes for enhanced combat readiness

Key points

Chief of Army Staff calls for strengthened discipline and operational efficiency across formations.

Convention focuses on leadership, combat readiness, and professional excellence of Regimental Cadre personnel.

Military leaders highlight evolving security threats requiring innovation and stronger unit-level execution.

Main story

The Nigerian Army has commenced its 2026 Regimental Cadre (Militia) Convention in Kaduna, with a renewed focus on enhancing combat readiness, discipline and professional excellence across its formations.

Declaring the convention open, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shu’aibu, emphasised the critical role of Regimental Cadre personnel in both operational and administrative effectiveness of the Army.

Represented by the Commandant of the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre, Maj.-Gen. Dangana Allu, the COAS said the convention’s theme, “Empowering Regimental Cadre to Drive Combat Readiness and Professional Excellence,” underscores the need to build the capacity of personnel responsible for enforcing discipline and implementing command directives at unit level.

He noted that Nigeria’s current security challenges demand a highly disciplined and mission-ready force, stressing that Regimental Cadre personnel serve as the vital link between command decisions and field execution.

“As custodians of discipline and regimentation, you serve as the bridge between command directives and their execution. Your conduct must reflect professionalism, integrity and leadership worthy of emulation,” he said.

The COAS added that the convention is designed to equip participants with leadership skills and competencies required to support commanders in improving operational effectiveness.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Administration, Maj.-Gen. Isa Abdullahi, described the convention as a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the Army’s professional and administrative framework.

He noted that Regimental Sergeant Majors play a pivotal role as senior non-commissioned officers responsible for maintaining discipline, mentoring troops and ensuring effective implementation of policies at the grassroots level.

“The effectiveness of any unit depends largely on the ability of Regimental Sergeant Majors to enforce standards, mentor troops and translate strategic directives into actionable outcomes,” he said.

Also speaking, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Wase, highlighted the importance of the convention as a platform for leadership development and knowledge exchange.

He said the evolving security landscape, marked by asymmetric threats and rapid technological changes, requires a blend of experience, innovation and strong leadership.

Wase assured participants of adequate logistical support and urged them to remain security-conscious throughout the programme.

The convention features sessions led by experienced military officers and subject-matter experts, with discussions centred on leadership, discipline, combat readiness, troop welfare and civil-military relations.

The issues

The convention comes amid persistent security challenges across Nigeria, including insurgency, banditry and other asymmetric threats requiring improved operational coordination.

It also highlights the need for stronger discipline, leadership and effective communication between command structures and field units.

What’s being said

Military leadership emphasised that enhancing the capacity of Regimental Cadre personnel is key to strengthening operational efficiency.

They stressed that professionalism, discipline and continuous training remain central to achieving mission success.

What’s next

Outcomes from the convention are expected to inform improvements in training, leadership development and operational strategies within the Army.

Participants are also expected to cascade knowledge gained to their respective units to enhance overall effectiveness.

Bottom line

The Nigerian Army is doubling down on discipline and leadership at the unit level, positioning Regimental Cadre personnel as critical drivers of combat readiness and operational success.