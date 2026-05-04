Nigerian Army neutralizes terrorists and foils fraudulent recruitment scheme

Key Points

Troops neutralized scores of terrorists and apprehended several others in multiple nationwide operations over a 24-hour period.

Significant gains were recorded in Borno, including the destruction of gun trucks and life-support structures.

A terrorist attack on a Forward Operating Base in Zamfara was successfully repelled, despite the looting of some community shops.

Military personnel intercepted 76 individuals in Nasarawa State allegedly involved in a “dubious recruitment scheme”.

Operations in Plateau led to the recovery of a locally fabricated rifle and ammunition following a previous fatal attack on security personnel.

Main Story

The Nigerian Army has reported a series of successful operations over the last 24 hours, resulting in the neutralization of scores of terrorists and the arrest of several suspects across various theaters.

In the North-East, troops under Operation Hadin Kai engaged logistics suppliers in Gwoza and identified concealed gun trucks through aerial surveillance in Konduga.

Furthermore, life-support structures belonging to insurgents were destroyed at Gakara high ground and Ndova village to degrade their operational capabilities.

In the North-West, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma repelled an attack on the Forward Operating Base Bagega in Zamfara.

While two gun trucks were destroyed during the encounter, the attackers managed to loot shops and burn parts of the community before fleeing.

Beyond combat operations, troops in Nasarawa State intercepted 76 people linked to what is believed to be a “fraudulent” recruitment scheme involving foreign business entities. These suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue to determine the nature of the activity.

The Issues

The continued presence of “terrorist logistics suppliers” highlights the ongoing challenge of cutting off insurgent supply lines.

The use of “aerial surveillance” remains critical in discovering concealed equipment like gun trucks hidden under trees.

Criminal elements are diversifying their tactics, as evidenced by the “dubious recruitment scheme” linked to foreign entities.

Community safety remains at risk during skirmishes, illustrated by the looting and burning of shops in the Bagega community.

What’s Being Said

“In another operation, troops destroyed suspected terrorist life-support structures at Gakara high ground and Ndova village, further degrading insurgents’ capabilities.” — Nigerian Army Operational Report

“Preliminary investigation suggests the activity may be fraudulent in nature. The suspects are currently in custody for further action.” — Nigerian Army Operational Report regarding the Nasarawa arrests

“The military reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining pressure on terrorists and criminal elements while ensuring the protection of lives and property across the country.” — Nigerian Army Operational Report

What’s Next

Follow-up operations are currently ongoing in the Dipchari axis of Bama LGA following the neutralization of a terrorist.

Investigations will continue into the 76 suspects intercepted in Nasarawa to uncover the full extent of the recruitment fraud.

The Army intends to maintain “aggressive patrols and offensive operations” across all sectors to prevent further major incidents.

Further intelligence-led investigations are expected regarding the suspect arrested along the Lokoja–Abuja road.

Bottom Line

Sustained Pressure. The Nigerian Army is utilizing a combination of aerial surveillance, ambush tactics, and intelligence-led arrests to degrade terrorist capabilities while simultaneously cracking down on fraudulent recruitment schemes.