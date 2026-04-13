Power generation rises to 4,300MW as FG targets sustained sector recovery

Key points:

Electricity generation increases from 3,951MW to 4,300MW within two weeks

Improved gas supply drives gains in power output

FG sets up monitoring committee to sustain progress in gas-to-power chain

Main story:

The Federal Government has announced an improvement in electricity generation, with output rising from 3,951 megawatts (MW) to 4,300MW between March 28 and April 10, signalling a gradual recovery in Nigeria’s power sector.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Power on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji.

According to the statement, the increase aligns with earlier assurances by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who had pledged improvements in electricity supply within a two-week timeframe during a Power Sector Working Group meeting.

Tunji attributed the rise in generation largely to improved gas supply to thermal power plants, which increased from about 605 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) to over 704 mmscfd within the same period.

He added that mechanical availability of power plants remained stable, peaking at over 7,796MW, while operational availability rose from approximately 4,208MW to more than 4,694MW—an indication of improved efficiency in converting available gas into electricity.

“Despite minor fluctuations, the overall trajectory points to a gradual recovery driven by enhanced gas supply and better coordination among stakeholders,” he said.

The Issues

To sustain the gains, the minister recently inaugurated a Gas-to-Power Monitoring Committee to ensure real-time coordination and steady gas supply to generating companies.

The committee is expected to address bottlenecks in gas delivery, strengthen collaboration between gas producers and power generation companies, and improve electricity supply nationwide.

Tunji emphasised that sustained intervention in the gas-to-power value chain remains critical, given Nigeria’s reliance on thermal power generation.

In a related development, Adelabu has charged the new management of the Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) to improve its internally generated revenue (IGR) and reduce dependence on government funding.

The minister gave the directive while receiving the agency’s Managing Director, Olusegun Adesayo, and Board Chairman, Ikechi Nwosu, in Abuja.

He also called for the establishment of additional meter testing centres across the country and urged stronger collaboration between NEMSA and the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) to address the shortage of skilled meter installers.

What’s next:

The Federal Government says it will continue to implement targeted reforms aimed at improving power generation, strengthening infrastructure, and bridging the country’s metering gap.

Bottom line:

While Nigeria’s power generation remains below national demand, the recent increase to 4,300MW signals modest progress, with sustained gas supply and coordinated reforms seen as key to achieving long-term stability in the electricity sector.