American Cryptocurrencies Trading Firm Launches Operation in Nigeria

An American online marketing firm, the Mining Capital Coin (MCC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with key stakeholders in Nigeria networking business.

The agreement is meant to kick-start the firm’s operations in Nigeria, which trades in cryptocurrency.

Speaking at the event in Ikeja, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MCC, Junior Caputti, urged Nigerians to embrace cryptocurrency.

He stressed that the firm’s decision to venture into Nigeria market was based on its prospect as one of the largest economies in Africa as well as to dispel misinformation about the platform

According to him, cryptocurrency business is not a scam but a platform of opportunities for everybody.

He said: “This is the first time a Chief Executive Officer of an online company is coming down to Nigeria to show that the business is not a scam.

There is now no reason to doubt their existence as they have opened a branch office in Ikeja and the main reason of his coming is to ensure that the company is well registered in Nigeria.

“I believe with what is on ground and with what they are doing will impact greatly into Nigerians and anyone who wants to be part of the movement won’t have reason to fear”, he added.

Caputti identified opportunity, getting the opportunity and focus as the three major things needed to guarantee success in any networking business.

Also, the vice President of MCC, Emerson Pius expressed delight for being in Nigeria, stressing that the managers are in the country to prove that MCC is not like every other networking platfor