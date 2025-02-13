AMCE Unveils Construction Milestones As June 2025 Launch Approaches 

The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), a groundbreaking tertiary medical institution spearheaded by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with King’s College Hospital, London, hosted a high-level stakeholder and media tour to showcase major construction milestones and reaffirm its commitment to revolutionising healthcare in Africa by building a world-class medical city ahead of its highly anticipated June 2025 launch.

A distinguished delegation, led by Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank & AMCE Board Chairman, alongside AMCE Board Members, top Nigerian government officials—including Deputy President of the Senate of Nigeria, Senator Barau Jibrin; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Mrs. Toyin Saraki, Founder-President of Wellbeing Foundation Africa and wife of the former Senate President and former First Lady of Kwara State; and Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong and Kabiru Rabiu, Group Executive Director, BUA Group—as well as leading corporate CEOs and executives, gathered for an exclusive walkthrough of AMCE’s rapidly progressing construction site.

Attendees received firsthand updates on key project milestones and explored the hospital’s state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and technology. They also gained insights into the significant progress toward completion, including the final stages of interior tiling, vinyl flooring installation, lift system integration, and external infrastructure development.

With the hospital’s launch set for June 2025, AMCE Abuja which will deliver comprehensive services in oncology, haematology, cardiovascular care, and general healthcare continues to make remarkable progress. As of February 2025, all civil and structural works have been completed, with rigorous quality assurance and control measures ensuring the highest construction standards. External roadworks and infrastructure services are also advancing, marking a crucial phase in the project’s finalisation.

The visit reaffirmed a shared commitment to AMCE’s transformative mission and vision—delivering world-class medical care, reducing medical tourism, and positioning Nigeria as a leading hub for specialised healthcare in Africa.

Commenting on the progress, Prof Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of both Afreximbank and AMCE, stated: “The Africa Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) represents a defining moment in Africa’s pursuit of self-sufficiency in healthcare. For too long, our continent has borne the heavy burden of non-communicable diseases, capital flight from medical tourism, and the exodus of skilled professionals seeking opportunities abroad. AMCE is set to change that narrative.

By delivering world-class, lifesaving care to over 350,000 patients within its first five years, this facility will ensure that quality healthcare is no longer a privilege reserved for those who can afford to travel overseas. It will create 3,000 jobs, stimulate Intra-African trade in medical services, and strengthen critical supply chains in pharmaceuticals and healthcare delivery. Most importantly, it will help Nigeria retain the over $1.1 billion lost annually to outbound medical tourism, redirecting those resources towards strengthening our own systems.

He further stated: This initiative is more than an investment in infrastructure—it is an investment in Africa’s future. Through strategic partnerships with governments, international stakeholders, and the private sector, we are demonstrating that Africa has both the ambition and the capability to provide world-class healthcare for its people. The AMCE is not just a medical facility; it is a statement of intent, a symbol of progress, and a beacon of hope for a healthier, more self-reliant continent.”

Speaking at the event, Brian Deaver, Chief Executive Officer of AMCE, highlighted the hospital’s impact: “The Africa Medical Centre of Excellence is not just a hospital—it is a bold step toward reshaping the future of specialised healthcare in Africa. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies, pioneering research, and world-class training, AMCE is creating a sustainable healthcare ecosystem that will set new standards for medical excellence across the continent.

This facility is more than a response to Africa’s healthcare challenges—it is a proactive investment in the well-being of millions. From early diagnostics to advanced treatment and long-term disease management, AMCE will provide a seamless continuum of care that improves patient outcomes, strengthens medical expertise, and retains talent that might otherwise seek opportunities abroad.

As we move closer to our launch, our focus remains unwavering: building a centre of excellence that not only delivers life-saving care but also drives economic growth, supports local innovation, and reinforces Nigeria’s position as a leading destination for specialised medical treatment. Through strategic partnerships and state-of-the-art infrastructure, we are not just treating diseases—we are transforming healthcare delivery for generations to come.”

Senator Barau Jibrin, Deputy Senate President: “The Africa Medical Centre of Excellence represents a transformative leap for healthcare in Nigeria and across the continent. Witnessing the rapid progress of this project reaffirms our commitment to fostering world-class medical infrastructure that will provide accessible and high-quality care for all. The Government of Nigeria remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that strengthen our healthcare system and enhance the well-being of our people.”

Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation: “Healthcare is the backbone of national development, and the Africa Medical Centre of Excellence is a shining example of what strategic investment and collaboration can achieve. This project will not only position Nigeria as a hub for cutting-edge medical services but also create jobs and drive innovation in the sector. The government is proud to support such a visionary initiative that will serve generations to come.”

As AMCE prepares to open its doors, the vision for a world-class medical ecosystem continues to take shape. The full development of the AMCE Campus will further solidify its role as a centre of excellence in healthcare, education, and research. Future phases will include a second 350-bed hospital facility, a medical and nursing school, a medical and sciences foundation, a dedicated medical office suite and research centre, as well as medical residences and a medical lodge to support patients and healthcare professionals alike.

With this expansion, AMCE is not only addressing Africa’s immediate healthcare needs but also building a sustainable foundation for medical innovation, talent development, and long-term health security. By fostering world-class training, cutting-edge research, and comprehensive patient care, AMCE is shaping the future of specialised healthcare in Africa—ensuring that the continent’s brightest medical minds and most complex cases can be treated at home.