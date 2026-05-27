NMDPRA Chief seeks ministerial support to strengthen petroleum sector regulation

Key points

The Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Mr. Rabiu Abdullahi Umar, paid courtesy visits to key petroleum ministers in Abuja.

Discussions focused on strengthening regulatory coordination and advancing strategic objectives in Nigeria’s oil and gas midstream and downstream sectors.

The ministers pledged support for the new NMDPRA leadership as it seeks to enhance efficiency and innovation in the sector.

Main story

The Authority Chief Executive (ACE) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Mr. Rabiu Abdullahi Umar, on Monday paid courtesy visits to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration within the petroleum sector.

During the visits, Umar sought the continued support and guidance of the ministers in delivering on the Authority’s regulatory mandate and strategic objectives across the midstream and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry.

Both ministers congratulated him on his appointment and assured him of their full support as he assumes responsibility for overseeing regulatory operations in the sector.

Mr. Umar expressed appreciation for the warm reception and confidence reposed in him, noting that he was impressed by the professionalism, expertise and dedication of the workforce within the Authority.

He pledged to leverage the existing human capital within the organisation to strengthen regulatory performance, promote innovation and enhance the overall efficiency of Nigeria’s petroleum downstream and midstream operations.

The issues

Nigeria’s petroleum sector continues to face regulatory and operational challenges, including energy supply efficiency, infrastructure optimisation, and coordination across upstream, midstream and downstream segments.

Strengthening institutional collaboration between regulatory agencies and supervising ministries remains central to improving sector performance and investor confidence.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The ministers expressed readiness to support the new leadership of the NMDPRA in achieving its mandate.

Mr. Umar reaffirmed his commitment to building on existing institutional capacity and driving reforms that enhance regulatory effectiveness and sector growth.

Stakeholders continue to emphasise the need for stronger policy alignment and innovation in Nigeria’s oil and gas governance framework.

What’s next

The NMDPRA leadership is expected to intensify stakeholder engagement and policy coordination across the petroleum value chain.

Focus is likely to remain on improving regulatory efficiency, enhancing transparency and supporting government efforts to stabilise and grow the energy sector.

Further inter-agency consultations are expected as part of ongoing reforms in the petroleum industry.

Bottom line

The courtesy visits by the NMDPRA Chief Executive signal renewed efforts to deepen collaboration within Nigeria’s petroleum regulatory framework. The engagement underscores the importance of institutional synergy in driving efficiency, innovation and growth in the country’s midstream and downstream oil and gas sector.