China’s zero-tariff policy will boost trade relations and market access, say experts

Keypoints

Trade experts stated that China’s zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries will enhance market access for Nigerian products.

Announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 14, 2026, the zero-tariff initiative took official effect on May 1.

Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Emeka Obegolu noted that Nigeria must overcome structural and production constraints to benefit fully.

OY-ITC President Chinedu Amadi reported that Nigeria’s trade with China exceeded 15 billion dollars in 2024, with exports below three billion dollars.

Analysts emphasized that raw material exports alone will not transform the economy, making value addition and processing capacity essential.

Main Story

Experts have stated that China’s zero-tariff policy on goods and services from 53 African countries will boost Africa-China trade relations and improve market access for Nigerian products.

The experts disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja, while reacting to China’s removal of tariffs on goods from 53 African countries.

The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, officially announced China’s zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries on February 14, 2026, during the 39th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, and the policy took effect on May 1, opening access to the Chinese market for African exports.

The report indicated that the organized private sector received the development with cautious optimism because of its long-term economic implications for Nigeria.

Chief Emeka Obegolu, the President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the policy offers major opportunities to expand exports, boost industrialisation, and diversify the economy away from overdependence on crude oil.

He identified cocoa, sesame, cashew, ginger, leather products, textiles, and processed agricultural products as areas with strong export potential, but warned that success will depend on domestic production capacity and public-private collaboration.

The Issues

High domestic logistics costs, which currently reach up to 50 per cent of product value in Nigeria, severely reduce the competitiveness of local exporters despite the tariff removal.

A severe trade imbalance persists between both nations, with Nigeria importing over 12 billion dollars from China in 2024 while exporting less than three billion dollars.

Strict Chinese import rules, hygiene regulations, and certification requirements present a major barrier for local firms struggling to meet international packaging standards.

What’s Being Said

“Nigeria should work for increased value addition and local processing to enhance the competitiveness and value of Nigerian products in global markets,” Chief Emeka Obegolu stated.

Economist Prof. Emmanuel Oladipo noted that “China has strict import rules. Nigerian exporters must meet international standards for packaging, hygiene and certification.”

“Nigeria exported more than 700 million dollars in agricultural products globally in 2024, but only a small portion reached China in spite rising demand there,” Dr Chinedu Amadi stated.

Amadi added that “solid minerals such as lithium, tin and limestone also present opportunities, especially given China’s dominance in battery manufacturing and global clean energy demand.”

ACCI Director-General Agabaidu Jideani cautioned that “market access alone would not guarantee market penetration for Nigerian businesses.”

What’s Next

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry will mobilize local small and medium enterprises to build export value chains that align with Chinese import standards.

Government agencies will face increased pressure to implement ease of doing business policies, export financing frameworks, and infrastructure upgrades at major ports.

Early-moving agribusinesses are expected to adjust their corporate strategies by investing directly in domestic aggregation, sorting, and packaging facilities.

Bottom Line

China’s newly implemented zero-tariff policy opens a massive consumer market for Nigerian agricultural and solid mineral products, but domestic infrastructure deficits and strict foreign quality standards mean tariff removal alone will not automatically guarantee export growth.