ICAO urges airlines, governments to enforce health safety protocols amid Ebola spread in DRC

Key points:

ICAO has called on airlines and governments to strictly implement post-COVID-19 health safety measures as Ebola spreads in Central Africa.

More than 900 suspected Ebola cases and about 220 deaths have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while Uganda has confirmed seven cases.

WHO advised against border closures and travel bans, recommending targeted health screening and strict monitoring instead.

Main story:

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has urged governments, airlines and aviation stakeholders worldwide to strictly adhere to established health safety protocols following the resurgence of Ebola in Central Africa.

The warning comes amid the rapid spread of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola Virus Disease (BVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with confirmed cases now recorded in neighbouring Uganda.

According to reports, the outbreak in the DRC has resulted in more than 900 suspected cases and approximately 220 suspected deaths, while Uganda has confirmed seven infections so far.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, warning that the virus is spreading faster than health authorities can contain it.

In response, ICAO on Tuesday called on governments and aviation operators to fully comply with WHO health recommendations and maintain heightened vigilance across airports and flight operations to minimise the risk of cross-border transmission through air travel.

The UN aviation agency noted that lessons learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the development of standardised global protocols for rapid information sharing among countries, airlines, airports and health authorities.

ICAO added that digital health innovations, including electronic health declarations and contactless border procedures, have now become critical tools for monitoring and managing public health threats linked to international travel.

The organisation said it is working closely with WHO and member states to implement preventive measures aimed at protecting passengers, aviation personnel and airport workers, while also preventing unnecessary disruption to global air travel.

The issues:

Health authorities are concerned that increased international mobility could accelerate the spread of the Ebola outbreak beyond the affected regions if strict monitoring measures are not maintained.

The outbreak has also raised concerns over aviation preparedness and the ability of countries to balance public health protection with the need to sustain international travel and trade.

What’s being said:

WHO advised countries not to close borders or impose blanket travel and trade restrictions, stressing that such measures are not currently necessary.

Instead, the organisation recommended exit screening at international airports within affected countries for travellers showing symptoms such as fever or unexplained illness associated with Ebola.

WHO further urged health authorities to ensure that confirmed Ebola patients and identified contacts are isolated promptly and prevented from undertaking international travel except for approved medical evacuations.

What’s next:

ICAO and WHO are expected to continue coordinating with member states and aviation stakeholders to strengthen disease surveillance, enhance airport screening procedures and ensure compliance with international health regulations.

Health agencies are also expected to intensify monitoring efforts in affected regions as authorities work to contain the outbreak and prevent further international spread.

Bottom line:

Global aviation authorities are moving to prevent a repeat of the disruptions witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic by enforcing coordinated health safety measures, as concerns grow over the escalating Ebola outbreak in the DRC and neighbouring countries.