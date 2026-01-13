Weak Commercial Strategy And Inefficient Fleets Blamed For Decline Of Nigerian Airlines

The declining fortunes of Nigeria’s domestic airlines are rooted more in inherent commercial and operational weaknesses than the country’s difficult macroeconomic environment, according to Gbenga Onitilo, Managing Director of Travelden.

Speaking in Lagos on Monday, January 12, 2026, Onitilo argued that while inflation and foreign exchange volatility remain significant pressures, poor execution of business strategies has left local carriers unable to sustain operations.

Recent data from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) supports this observation, revealing that domestic passenger traffic plummeted by 6.46% in 2024. Industry analysts suggest this drop indicates a sector underperforming its potential, as demand is being suppressed by inefficiencies rather than drying up.

Onitilo noted that many domestic operators continue to run fragmented fleets with multiple aircraft types, a practice that contrasts with global standards where fleet harmonization is used to reduce maintenance, training, and spare parts complexity.

The Travelden executive further identified bloated workforce structures and non-profitable route planning as critical drains on airline resources. He observed that several carriers operate routes for “visibility” rather than profitability, lacking the data-driven route economics and feeder partnerships necessary for sustainability.

Inefficient departure times and poor frequency planning have led to weak yields, turning grounded aircraft into significant financial liabilities as demand softens across the country.

To survive the current downturn, Onitilo insisted that Nigerian airlines must move away from relying on periodic fare increases to mask inefficiencies. He advocated for the immediate adoption of robust revenue management structures, including dynamic pricing, inventory control, and advanced demand forecasting.

“These are no longer optional; they are the nervous system of modern airlines,” he stated, emphasizing that a shift toward international best practices is the only path to operational resilience in the 2026 fiscal year.