NANS Demands Immediate Release of 52 AAU Students

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the arrest and continued detention of 52 students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, calling for their immediate and unconditional release.

The students were reportedly arrested following a peaceful protest against the rising cases of kidnapping and general insecurity affecting students and host communities around the university.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Samson Adeyemi, NANS described the arrest, prosecution and court-ordered remand of the students as unjust, oppressive and a clear violation of their fundamental rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The association explained that the protest was organised to draw attention to worsening security challenges in and around the university environment, which it said have created fear among students, disrupted academic activities and posed serious threats to lives and property.

According to NANS, rather than responding to the legitimate security concerns raised by the students, security agencies allegedly resorted to force, leading to the arrest of the protesters and their subsequent remand by a court.

The students’ body warned that the continued detention of the affected students could heighten tensions on campus and erode public confidence in the justice system.

Adeyemi called on the Edo State Government, the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant authorities to prioritise the safety of students by urgently addressing the insecurity plaguing the institution and its surrounding communities.

He further warned that failure to secure the release of the students could compel NANS to mobilise nationwide actions in defence of students’ rights and safety.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of all 52 students. Any attempt to delay, manipulate or justify their continued detention will be regarded as a deliberate act of oppression against the Nigerian student community,” the statement said.

“It is deeply troubling that instead of tackling the genuine issues of kidnapping and insecurity, authorities have chosen to criminalise students for speaking out. This approach is unjust, counterproductive and capable of escalating tensions.

“NANS stands in total solidarity with the affected students and their families and will not hesitate to take all lawful steps necessary should the students not be released immediately and unconditionally.”