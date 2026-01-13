Expert Cautions Consumers Against Harmful Soap Ingredients

A Nigerian pharmacist and health educator, Greatman Adiela Owhor, has urged consumers to pay closer attention to the ingredients in soaps and skincare products, warning that while some formulations nourish and protect the skin, others can cause long-term damage.

In a statement shared on X on Monday, Owhor, popularly known as #OGreat6, explained that ingredients such as glycerin, shea butter, and aloe vera are particularly beneficial, as they support skin hydration, repair, and healing.

Describing glycerin as a vital component of healthy skincare, he noted that it attracts moisture and helps the skin retain hydration. “Glycerin is a skin saver. It keeps the skin hydrated and helps heal dryness, cracks and rough skin. Soaps containing glycerin are generally gentle and protective,” he said.

He identified shea butter as especially effective for damaged and sensitive skin, explaining that it helps repair the skin barrier, reduce inflammation and maintain softness. “Shea butter is excellent for dry, sensitive and damaged skin,” he added.

Owhor also highlighted aloe vera for its soothing properties, noting that it helps calm irritated skin. “Aloe vera reduces irritation, redness and itching. It supports healing and helps calm inflamed skin,” he said.

According to the pharmacist, other natural ingredients such as honey and oatmeal also play protective roles. He explained that honey has antibacterial properties that support wound healing, maintain skin moisture and reduce breakouts, while oatmeal helps relieve itching, eczema and irritation and is safe for sensitive skin.

He further listed coconut oil and olive oil as skin-friendly ingredients, noting that coconut oil aids skin repair and helps heal dry, cracked skin, while olive oil nourishes the skin by protecting and softening it.

However, Owhor warned that many commonly used soap ingredients can be harmful. He cautioned against harsh sulfates, such as sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and sodium laureth sulfate (SLES), saying they strip the skin of its natural oils, cause dryness and irritation, and can worsen conditions such as eczema.

He also warned against artificial fragrances, noting that strong perfumes in soaps can trigger itching, rashes and allergic reactions, particularly in people with sensitive skin. “Healthy skin does not require heavy fragrance,” he said.

On preservatives and antiseptic agents, Owhor cautioned that parabens may irritate the skin and disrupt its natural balance, while triclosan is overly harsh, as it eliminates both harmful and beneficial bacteria, thereby disturbing the skin’s natural microbiome.

He added that alcohol-based soaps and artificial colourants also pose risks, explaining that high alcohol content can dry out the skin, weaken its protective barrier and increase sensitivity, while artificial dyes often trigger irritation, especially in babies and individuals with sensitive skin.

The pharmacist further warned that excessive use of medicated or antiseptic soaps could worsen skin conditions. According to him, overuse can destroy healthy skin bacteria, leading to dryness, peeling and increased sensitivity.

Owhor advised consumers to read product labels carefully and opt for mild, skin-friendly ingredients, stressing that informed choices are essential for maintaining healthy and resilient skin.