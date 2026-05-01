Africa CDC warns of cross-border spread of Mpox, Cholera

Key points

Africa CDC raises concern over shifting disease hotspots across borders.

Mpox cases concentrated in few countries but spreading through human movement.

Cholera deaths remain high despite a decline in overall cases.

Main story

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has raised fresh concerns over the changing pattern of infectious disease outbreaks across the continent, warning that Mpox and cholera hotspots are increasingly spreading across national borders.

Speaking during the agency’s weekly outbreak briefing, Wazih N. Cho, an Intelligence and Data Analyst in the Division of Surveillance and Disease Intelligence, said recent data shows that disease transmission is no longer confined within single countries.

He noted that about 85 per cent of confirmed Mpox cases are concentrated in a few member states, including Madagascar, Guinea, Kenya and Liberia, with Madagascar remaining the most affected due to sustained human-to-human transmission.

Cho warned that cross-border movement of people, combined with weak monitoring systems, is driving the spread of infections across regions.

The issues

Health experts say weak cross-border surveillance, inadequate public health infrastructure, and high population mobility are enabling the spread of infectious diseases.

Poor water, sanitation and hygiene conditions are also sustaining cholera outbreaks, particularly in vulnerable countries.

Additionally, limited coordination among countries continues to hamper effective containment efforts.

What’s being said

Cho said recent cases detected in Mauritius linked to travel underscore the need for stronger regional surveillance and rapid response mechanisms.

“The transmission is increasingly being driven by a few member states, but what is more concerning is the cross-border movement of cases,” he said.

On cholera, he noted that while overall cases have declined, the fatality rate remains above the global target of one per cent, currently at about 2.2 per cent.

He identified the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique as the hardest-hit countries, contributing the majority of cases and deaths.

He also raised concerns over emerging outbreaks in Angola, Burundi, and the Republic of Congo, attributing the trend to poor access to clean water and sanitation.

“In some areas, we are seeing outbreaks shift to new locations even after interventions,” he said.

What’s next

Africa CDC is intensifying cross-border surveillance, vaccine deployment, and emergency coordination among member states.

More than five million doses of Mpox vaccines have already been distributed to 19 countries, with vaccination ongoing in at least 15.

The agency is also urging governments to invest in long-term public health systems, particularly in water, sanitation, and disease monitoring.

Bottom line

Shifting disease hotspots and cross-border transmission are complicating Africa’s public health response, with experts warning that stronger regional coordination and infrastructure investment are critical to preventing future outbreaks.