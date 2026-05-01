NEC adopts 112 as Nigeria’s national emergency number

Key points

NEC approves 112 as unified national emergency number.

Multi-agency committee set up to coordinate implementation.

FG aims to eliminate delays and improve rapid emergency response.

Main story

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved the adoption of 112 as Nigeria’s national emergency number to streamline response systems and improve coordination across relevant agencies.

The decision was reached at the 157th NEC meeting held virtually and chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Council also approved the establishment of a multi-agency implementation committee to be coordinated by the Office of the Vice President in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The initiative is aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s emergency response framework by creating a single, accessible number for citizens during crises.

The issues

Nigeria’s emergency response system has long been hindered by fragmentation, multiple contact points, and bureaucratic delays, often affecting timely intervention during emergencies such as accidents, disasters, and security incidents.

The absence of a unified system has also contributed to confusion among citizens seeking urgent assistance.

What’s being said

Shettima said the introduction of 112 is critical to ensuring rapid response and saving lives.

“This is not only a technical reform. It is a test of the state’s humanity,” he said.

“In moments of fire, accident, robbery, medical emergency, flood, violence, or panic, citizens do not need bureaucracy. They need response.”

He emphasised that the goal is to provide Nigerians with one number to call, one system to trust, and a coordinated chain of action capable of delivering swift assistance.

What’s next

The newly approved committee is expected to drive the nationwide rollout of the 112 emergency number, ensuring integration across security, health, and disaster response agencies.

Efforts will also focus on public awareness, infrastructure development, and inter-agency coordination to guarantee efficiency.

Bottom line

By adopting a single emergency number, Nigeria aims to eliminate response delays, improve coordination, and provide citizens with faster access to life-saving services.