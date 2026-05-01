AI fuelling surge in online abuse of women journalists — Study

Key points

Reports of online violence against women journalists have doubled since 2020.

AI-driven tools such as deepfakes are intensifying abuse and harassment.

Rising attacks are forcing increased self-censorship and harming mental health.

Main story

A new study has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) is making online abuse against women journalists easier, more sophisticated, and more damaging, with cases doubling globally since 2020.

The report, published by UN Women ahead of World Press Freedom Day, highlights the growing threat of digital violence against women in public-facing roles.

Titled “Tipping Point: Online Violence Impacts, Manifestation and Redress in the AI Age,” the study draws on a 2025 survey of 641 respondents across 119 countries, including journalists, activists, and human rights defenders.

The findings show that 12 per cent of respondents experienced non-consensual sharing of personal images, while six per cent reported being victims of AI-generated “deepfakes.” Additionally, one in three said they had received unsolicited sexual advances online.

The study further revealed that harassment has intensified for women journalists, with 45 per cent reporting self-censorship on social media—a sharp increase from 2020.

The issues

Experts say the rise of AI-driven harassment is eroding press freedom and democratic participation, as women journalists increasingly withdraw from public discourse due to safety concerns.

The report also highlights gaps in legal protection, with fewer than 40 per cent of countries having laws addressing cyber harassment and cyberstalking.

Mental health impacts are another major concern, with rising cases of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder linked to online abuse.

What’s being said

Kalliopi Mingerou said AI is accelerating the scale and impact of abuse.

“AI is making abuse easier and more damaging, and this is fueling the erosion of hard-won rights,” she said.

The report noted that 41 per cent of respondents self-censor on social media, while 19 per cent limit their professional work due to fear of harassment.

It also found that nearly a quarter of women journalists have been treated for anxiety or depression, while about 13 per cent have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Despite the risks, more victims are reporting cases to authorities and pursuing legal action, indicating growing awareness and resistance.

What’s next

UN Women and its partners are calling for stronger legal frameworks, improved accountability for tech platforms, and urgent action to protect women journalists online.

A follow-up report will further examine the role of perpetrators and major technology companies in enabling or addressing digital abuse.

Bottom line

AI is intensifying online violence against women journalists, threatening press freedom and mental well-being, with experts urging urgent reforms to protect digital rights and ensure safer online spaces.