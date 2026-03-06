Afreximbank ranks number 1 in 2025 Bloomberg Africa loan league tables

KEY POINTS

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has emerged as the top Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner in the 2025 Bloomberg Africa Borrower Loans League Tables.

The bank captured a 23.65% market share as Mandated Lead Arranger across 20 transactions and a 21.66% share as Bookrunner with 14 completed deals.

Afreximbank also secured the Number 3 spot as an Administrative Agent, holding a 13.92% market share.

A majority of the syndicated deals were concentrated in the oil and gas sector, addressing significant financing gaps across the continent.

MAIN STORY

Afreximbank has solidified its dominance in the African capital markets by ranking first in key categories of the 2025 Bloomberg Africa Borrower Loans League Tables. According to a statement released on Wednesday by Vincent Musumba, the bank’s Communications and Events Manager, Afreximbank led the market as both Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, accounting for a substantial portion of the continent’s debt solutions and capital mobilization.

The Bloomberg rankings, which track top arrangers and advisers across loans, bonds, and equity, highlight the bank’s strategic role in attracting large-scale financing from both domestic and international investors. The bank’s performance was particularly notable in the oil and gas sector, where it intervened to bridge the financing gap that persists in critical energy infrastructure across Africa.

Haytham Elmaayergi, Executive Vice President of Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank, described the achievement as a testament to the team’s dedication and capability. He emphasized that the rankings reflect the bank’s ongoing commitment to facilitating capital flows that drive economic growth and prosperity. This performance continues Afreximbank’s trend of maintaining a consistent presence at the top of Bloomberg’s prestigious financial league tables in recent years.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The rankings… show that Afreximbank accounted for 23.65 per cent market share as Mandated Lead Arranger… further consolidating its leadership in arranging debt solutions,” as stated in the Official Afreximbank Statement .

. “The performance underscores Afreximbank’s sustained dominance in African capital markets and its strategic role in mobilising large-scale financing,” noted Bloomberg .

. “I am delighted that the stellar performance of our colleagues has been reflected in Bloomberg’s prestigious league tables, which is a real testament to their assiduous determination and capability,” stated Haytham Elmaayergi, Executive Vice President.

WHAT’S NEXT

Afreximbank is expected to leverage its top ranking to attract further international institutional investors for upcoming multi-billion dollar infrastructure funds.

The bank will likely expand its lead arranger roles into other emerging sectors like renewable energy and telecommunications as part of its 2026 strategic plan.

Analysts expect Afreximbank to play a pivotal role in upcoming sovereign debt restructuring talks across the continent, given its high standing in the Bloomberg league tables.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Afreximbank is currently the undisputed leader in African debt mobilization. By dominating the Bloomberg league tables, the bank has proven its ability to close complex, high-value deals in the oil and gas sector, effectively serving as the primary bridge between African capital needs and global investors.