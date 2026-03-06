Verve joins PCI Security Standards Council, NEXO Standards Community, reinforcing global commitment to secure, interoperable payments

Verve International, Africa’s leading payment card brand, has announced its membership of two major global payment standards bodies, the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) and the NEXO Standards community, reinforcing its commitment to world-class security, interoperability, and future-ready payment infrastructure.

The PCI Security Standards Council is the global governing body responsible for setting and overseeing security standards that protect cardholder data across the entire payment ecosystem, including card schemes, banks, processors, merchants, and solution providers. Its standards help ensure that all entities involved in storing, processing, or transmitting card data meet strict security requirements, reducing exposure to fraud, data breaches, regulatory penalties, and operational risk.

By joining PCI SSC, Verve aligns more closely with globally recognised best practices for payment security and gains the opportunity to actively contribute African perspectives to ongoing discussions shaping the future of card data protection worldwide.

Verve has also joined the NEXO Standards community, home to some of the most influential global standards for payment acceptance. NEXO delivers modern, universal, and interoperable messaging standards that enable banks, processors, and payment terminals to communicate in a clear, consistent, and feature-rich manner.

This membership supports Verve’s continued efforts to simplify integrations, improve interoperability across markets, and accelerate innovation in payment acceptance, particularly as digital and cross-border transactions expand across Africa and beyond.

Speaking on the development, Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director, Verve International, said:

“Security, trust, and seamless interoperability remain central to Verve’s mission. Joining the PCI Security Standards Council and the NEXO Standards community strengthens our alignment with global best practices and enhances our ability to deliver secure, scalable, and future-ready payment solutions for our partners and cardholders across Africa and beyond.”

Membership of both PCI SSC and NEXO Standards underscores Verve’s broader strategy to modernise payment infrastructure, reduce technical barriers for issuers, acquirers, and merchants, and support smarter, more secure payment experiences across the continent.

With these affiliations, Verve continues to deepen its role within the global payments ecosystem, contributing to the evolution of standards that underpin secure, reliable, and interoperable digital commerce worldwide.