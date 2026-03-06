NEPC guides exporters on EU regulatory standards for agri-food products

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has reiterated its commitment to guiding exporters on the regulatory standards required for agricultural and food products to enter the European Union (EU) market.

Executive Director of NEPC, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, highlighted that the EU accounts for approximately 26% of Nigeria’s total trade.

The technical webinar focused on critical compliance areas, including food safety, traceability, sanitary and phytosanitary standards, and maximum residue limits.

Non-oil exports currently constitute only about 10% of Nigeria’s exports to the EU, representing a significant opportunity for expansion through better compliance.

MAIN STORY

At a technical webinar held in Abuja on Thursday, themed “EU Regulations for Importation of Nigeria’s Agri-Food Products,” the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) provided practical guidance to non-oil exporters to enhance their competitiveness in the European market.

Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director of the NEPC, emphasized that while the EU is a major trading partner, Nigerian exporters must strictly adhere to rules governing food safety, traceability, and sustainable production to avoid product rejections.

The session detailed the “Agri-Info” initiative, designed to equip exporters with timely information on packaging, labeling, certification, and phytosanitary standards. Ayeni noted that Nigeria’s primary exports to the EU currently include cocoa, oilseeds, fish, seafood, rubber, leather, and wood products. However, she stressed that adding value to commodities such as sesame, ginger, hibiscus, and processed foods is essential for increasing Nigeria’s market share and boosting foreign exchange earnings.

Ambassador Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, reinforced that agriculture remains the backbone of Nigeria’s non-oil export sector. Represented by Mr. Felix Nwachinemere, Rimi highlighted the strong global demand for Nigerian sesame seeds, cashew, and ginger. Supporting this, Mrs. Faith Ekwekwo of the Nigerian Embassy in Brussels commended the NEPC for its proactive role in ensuring that Nigerian products meet the rigorous consumer safety and sustainability requirements prioritized in global trade.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The European market offers significant opportunities for Nigerian exporters due to strong demand for agricultural products… better compliance could significantly expand market share,” stated Mrs. Nonye Ayeni , Executive Director of NEPC.

“Agriculture remained the backbone of Nigeria’s non-oil export sector and compliance was key to market access in the EU,” noted Amb. Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NEPC will continue its nationwide training series to help exporters obtain the necessary international certifications for the EU market.

Exporters are encouraged to utilize the “Agri-Info” platform to stay updated on shifting EU environmental and packaging regulations.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment is expected to facilitate more technical partnerships between Nigerian laboratories and EU regulatory bodies to streamline product testing.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Nigeria is sitting on a goldmine of agricultural potential, but the “gatekeeper” to the 26% of trade represented by the EU is strict regulatory compliance. By prioritizing traceability and food safety, the NEPC aims to transform Nigerian “commodities” into high-value, certified “products” that can compete on the global stage.