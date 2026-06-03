Key points

The Christian Association of Nigeria declared a three-day national mourning period from June 12 to June 14 for victims of violent attacks.

June 14 has been designated as “Black Sunday” across all Churches to show solidarity with affected families.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh expressed deep concern over killings, kidnappings, and community destruction in Oyo, Ogun, Borno, Kwara, and Kogi.

The association demanded immediate acceleration of constitutional and legislative processes to establish state police.

CAN called for a comprehensive compensation, rehabilitation, and resettlement programme for victims of terrorism.

Main Story

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared a three-day national mourning period, from June 12, to June 14 to honour the victims of violent attacks, mass abductions, and banditry across the country.

The apex Christian body also designated June 14 as “Black Sunday” across all Churches as a mark of solidarity with families affected by the lingering security crisis. The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the announcement on Tuesday in Abuja while reading a communiqué issued at the end of the National Church Denominational Leaders Summit.

The summit, held at the National Christian Centre and themed “The State of the Nation and the Way Forward,” brought together top Church leaders, block leaders, and delegates to prayerfully review the country’s challenges. Okoh expressed deep concern over the escalating wave of violence, citing recent incidents of killings, kidnappings, and destruction of communities in states such as Oyo, Ogun, Borno, Kwara, and Kogi. He urged the Federal Government to immediately declare a state of emergency on national security to halt the ongoing bloodshed.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability. He reminded the government that the primary responsibility of any administration remains the protection of lives and property.

Consequently, the Cleric demanded a comprehensive review of the nation’s security architecture, improved intelligence gathering, stronger inter-agency cooperation, and greater operational accountability. He also threw his weight behind decentralising security operations, calling for the immediate acceleration of constitutional and legislative processes for the establishment of state police.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network. The CAN President further demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all abducted school children, teachers, and other citizens currently held captive by criminal elements.

On the humanitarian front, Okoh called for the establishment of a comprehensive compensation, rehabilitation, and resettlement programme for victims of terrorism and families who have lost livelihoods or loved ones. He also tasked individual Churches across the federation to strengthen internal support systems by providing humanitarian assistance, trauma care, and peace-building initiatives for displaced persons within their localities. Okoh lamented that premature electioneering, political calculations, and party defections were taking center stage among the political class while many communities remained under siege.

He advised political leaders and parties to shun divisive distractions and prioritise national security. The Cleric called on organised labour groups, civil society organisations and traditional institutions to collaborate in holding the government accountable. Okoh reaffirmed the commitment of the Church to national unity, peace, and justice. He stressed that, while prayers would be intensified, they must be matched with sustained civic engagement and advocacy.

The Issues

Honoring the numerous victims of nationwide banditry, violent attacks, and mass abductions through a coordinated national corporate response.

Reforming the centralized security structure by accelerating legislative approvals for state-level law enforcement operations.

Rehabilitating displaced persons and providing long-term trauma care through localized church networks and comprehensive government resettlement programs.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the severe everyday operational threats and targeted physical assaults facing rural populations, agricultural workers, and commuters, Archbishop Daniel Okoh said: ”Communities are under attack; citizens are kidnapped from their homes and places of work, travelers are abducted on highways, and farmers are driven from their lands.”

Detailing the graphic and lethal outcomes inflicted upon vulnerable community members by active militant groups, Okoh added: ”Innocent men, women, and children are killed, maimed, displaced, and, in some cases, brutally beheaded by criminal and terrorist elements,”

Condemning the repetitive use of passive defensive statements by political executives during major security emergencies, the CAN President criticised the “recurring resort to conciliatory and pacifist rhetoric by senior government officials” in response to grave security threats, calling instead, for a proactive, result-oriented approach.

What’s Next

All local parishes across the federation will observe the designated national mourning period from June 12 to June 14.

Churches will hold unified corporate solidarity services on June 14 under the designated “Black Sunday” banner.

Faith-based organizations will begin scaling up internal support operations to provide trauma care and material assistance to displaced persons.

Bottom Line

In response to escalating regional violence and mass abductions, the Christian Association of Nigeria has declared a three-day national mourning period culminating in a nationwide “Black Sunday” observation, while demanding a structural overhaul of the national defense architecture, the creation of state police, and comprehensive restitution for victims of terrorism.