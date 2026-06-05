Federal Government awards Africa Quality Mark certification to 220 local products

Key points

The Federal Government has presented the Africa Quality Mark (AQM) certification to 220 Made-in-Nigeria products manufactured by 131 companies.

Organized by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in Abuja, the initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness of local goods across regional and continental markets.

Developed under the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO), the AQM serves as a trust symbol that ensures compliance with harmonised African standards under the AfCFTA framework.

Nigeria currently leads all participating countries on the continent in the number of certified products and companies under the certification scheme.

Beneficiaries include several women-led enterprises and rural processors supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Value Chain Development Programme.

Main Story

The Federal Government has presented the Africa Quality Mark (AQM) certification to 220 Made-in-Nigeria products manufactured by 131 companies.

This initiative forms part of state efforts to boost the market competitiveness of locally produced commodities across regional and continental trade zones. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, delivered the certifications at an Abuja event organized by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Chris Isokpunwu, Oduwole characterized the event as an acknowledgment of national manufacturing excellence and a vital milestone toward expanding the country’s industrial footprint and outbound trade capacity.

The current administration remains dedicated to executing policies that foster industrial scaling, export diversification, and local value addition under its economic transformation agenda. The state’s overarching objective is to transition the nation from a consumption-dependent economy into a primary production and export hub for the African continent. While the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement opens up fresh commercial pathways for domestic businesses, long-term success hinges strictly on the capacity of local firms to fulfill harmonised quality benchmarks.

The AQM framework, established under the auspices of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO), functions as a regulatory asset that provides local manufacturers with seamless cross-border market entry and heightened consumer trust. To sustain this momentum, public authorities pledge to continually reinforce national quality infrastructure through rigorous standards development, inspection, and accreditation.

International development partners also highlighted the economic impact of the certification scheme. A representative from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Mrs. Chioma Okpara, speaking on behalf of the Country Director, Dede Ekoue, noted that the certifications reflect the positive outcomes of targeted funding for smallholder farmers and rural enterprises.

Notably, multiple women-led businesses backed by the IFAD Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) were among the certified recipients, a development expected to improve consumer confidence in Nigerian agricultural goods.

Mirroring this sentiment, the Standards Council of Nigeria emphasized that harmonised compliance frameworks are essential for resolving product safety anxieties and expanding intra-African trade, noting that Nigeria currently holds the apex position among participating nations for the highest volume of certified firms under the AQM program.

The Issues

Transitioning Nigeria from a consumption-oriented market into a primary manufacturing and export hub under the AfCFTA framework.

Fostering a rigorous culture of quality compliance and industrial discipline among local firms to satisfy strict safety and performance standards.

Strengthening national quality infrastructure, including metrology, testing, and accreditation, to support rural enterprises and smallholder farmers.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the competitive capabilities of the certified local manufacturers across the continent, Dr Jumoke Oduwole stated: “Today, we are honouring companies that have demonstrated that products proudly made in Nigeria can meet continental standards, compete successfully across borders and earn the confidence of consumers across Africa.”

Characterizing the shift toward strict quality adherence as a structural transformation within the local manufacturing sector, Oduwole added: “This recognition goes beyond certification. It reflects the emergence of a stronger culture of quality, competitiveness and industrial discipline,”

Emphasizing that conforming to rigorous international standards is no longer optional for businesses seeking market relevance, the minister noted: “Quality is no longer a competitive advantage; it is a necessity. In today’s market, consumers and trading partners demand products that meet stringent requirements for safety, reliability and performance,”

Explaining how the new continental endorsement acts as a tool for cross-border expansion, she affirmed: “For Nigerian manufacturers, this certification is a passport to expanded market access and greater continental acceptance.”

Encouraging local businesses to expand their operational capacity to leverage the opened continental trade pathways, Oduwole concluded: “With this certification, the market is now wider for you. To meet both local and export demand, you need to produce more and continue investing in quality,”

What’s Next

Certified manufacturers will look to expand their production volumes to satisfy growing domestic and continental export demands under the AfCFTA.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria will continue collaborating with ARSO to implement harmonised standards across additional industrial sectors.

IFAD and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment will scale up capacity-building programs for smallholders and women-led rural enterprises to prepare them for future certification rounds.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government has awarded the Africa Quality Mark certification to 220 local products from 131 companies, positioning Nigeria as the continental leader in the quality assurance program designed to unlock wider export access under the AfCFTA framework.